Los Banos, CA

The Valley Citizen

Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?

Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
CERES, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested after bizarre chase

WATSONVILLE—A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt. Donny Thul.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101

AROMAS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County. CHP was dispatched to the scene […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Family mourns victim of fatal tree accident on Highway 101

GONZALES, Calif. — Ezequiel Sanchez was one of the two people who died as a result of an accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, a eucalyptus tree fell across Highway 101 in near Aromas onto a travelling vehicle. Two more vehicles also crashed into the downed tree, resulting in the death of two.
AROMAS, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a train in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train on Sunday in Manteca, officials said. Officials said the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. west of Union Road on the railroad tracks. Train crossings were closed at the time of the incident at North Walnut Avenue, West...
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto police arrest dozens in crackdown on retail theft during holiday shopping

MODESTO – Area law enforcement agencies are cracking down on retail theft.By now, many have seen the brazen haulouts by thieves caught on video. "They just don't want to work," said Henry Robles of Ceres. "They're desperate."In Modesto, police have seen the trend within the city limits, especially near Sisk Road. While shoppers check their lists, the department says its Property Crimes Unit is checking for thieves near stores."They love to do this type of theft everywhere," said Napoleon Napoleon, a shopper. But the department is cracking down by conducting proactive enforcement and using plainclothes detectives.During a two-week span, Modesto...
MODESTO, CA
CBS News

Man accused of stabbing woman, cutting child's face

A Modesto man is facing life behind bars for stabbing a woman 11 times and cutting her five-year-old child's face on either side of his mouth. Rene Franco, 48, was convicted of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
MODESTO, CA
