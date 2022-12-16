Read full article on original website
Cruising has been banned in Modesto for 30 years. One group is trying to change that.
For more than 30 years, the city of Modesto has banned a pastime long connected with the city: cruising. A group of advocates dedicated to preserving lowriding culture is pushing the Modesto City Council to consider lifting that ban. In 1990, the Modesto City Council unanimously approved an ordinance outlawing...
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?
Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
Phil’s Fish Market is gone from Moss Landing, and Phil DiGirolamo is happy.
It’s a Friday afternoon and the dining room is in motion. Guests find tables as others leave, amounting to a full house over an extended lunch rush. Outside people follow GPS beacons, their cell phones leading them around the corner toward the restaurant entrance. Meanwhile, an SUV rolls carefully...
Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
Man arrested after bizarre chase
WATSONVILLE—A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt. Donny Thul.
2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101
AROMAS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County. CHP was dispatched to the scene […]
Family mourns victim of fatal tree accident on Highway 101
GONZALES, Calif. — Ezequiel Sanchez was one of the two people who died as a result of an accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, a eucalyptus tree fell across Highway 101 in near Aromas onto a travelling vehicle. Two more vehicles also crashed into the downed tree, resulting in the death of two.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train on Sunday in Manteca, officials said. Officials said the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. west of Union Road on the railroad tracks. Train crossings were closed at the time of the incident at North Walnut Avenue, West...
Modesto police arrest dozens in crackdown on retail theft during holiday shopping
MODESTO – Area law enforcement agencies are cracking down on retail theft.By now, many have seen the brazen haulouts by thieves caught on video. "They just don't want to work," said Henry Robles of Ceres. "They're desperate."In Modesto, police have seen the trend within the city limits, especially near Sisk Road. While shoppers check their lists, the department says its Property Crimes Unit is checking for thieves near stores."They love to do this type of theft everywhere," said Napoleon Napoleon, a shopper. But the department is cracking down by conducting proactive enforcement and using plainclothes detectives.During a two-week span, Modesto...
Man accused of stabbing woman, cutting child's face
A Modesto man is facing life behind bars for stabbing a woman 11 times and cutting her five-year-old child's face on either side of his mouth. Rene Franco, 48, was convicted of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
