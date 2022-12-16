Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Related
Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit
The project by Herb and Danielle Sanders was partially funded by a Motor City Match grant
crhspress.com
Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds
The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
Detroit restaurant The Peterboro is reopening soon
A smaller menu and new(ish) leadership are on deck
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
Tv20detroit.com
'Menorah in the D' illuminates message of peace, love amid growing antisemitism
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today marks the first of eight nights of Hanukkah. Several events are being held across southeast Michigan to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A mother of two and a proud Michigander, Aliza Brachaklein is one of eight lamplighters selected this year to light the 26-feet tall Menorah in downtown Detroit.
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
Executive chef Nik Cole prepares for ‘The Take Over’ holiday giveback in Detroit
Nik Cole is an executive chef and storyteller who turned her passions into successful businesses. What started out as a small dinner party, turned into two booming entities: Fried Chicken & Caviar and The SpeakEasy Detroit Storyteller’s Edition. With the help of her co-owner and business partner Chi Walker, both businesses were born in 2018. Fast forward to present day, the dynamic duo plans to once again to bring their services and talents to 4th Annual ‘The Take Over’ holiday event, set to happen in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m..
Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity
Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim DeGiulio: My husband and I are having a baby!
DETROIT – I am so excited to finally share that my husband Kevin and I are expecting a baby this spring!. I can’t believe I’m actually even writing this. I have dreamt about being a mom since I was a little girl. I’m so excited that the time is finally here.
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
visitdetroit.com
USA TODAY ANNOUNCES AMERICA’S THANKSGIVING PARADE® PRESENTED BY GARDNER WHITE AS THE NUMBER ONE HOLIDAY PARADE IN AMERICA
Detroit, Mich., December 16, 2022 – America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White has been named Best Holiday Parade in America by the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Detroit’s beloved Thanksgiving tradition also received this incredible award in 2018 and 2019. Produced by the Parade Company, America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White is broadcast in more than 185 television markets across the country and just celebrated its 96th year on Woodward Avenue. An image is available here.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Survey of parents, alumni, allowed multiple votes on question of removing Ben Carson’s name from a Detroit high school
School districts around the country have been in the news this year for renaming school buildings. In Michigan, the board of the Detroit Public Schools Community District voted to change the name of the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine. Nikolai Vitti, district superintendent, admitted at a...
Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident
(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
Detroit News
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant
Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
fox2detroit.com
Federal agents bust gang members during early morning Detroit raids
Several dangerous gang members are off the streets after federal agents served five raids in Detroit. FOX 2 was there when they set off the flashbang and broke down a door to arrest a suspect.
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
Tv20detroit.com
Teen girl charged for making threat at Grosse Pointe North High School
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 14-year-old student for making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School. According to the office, the 14-year-old girl goes to the high school. She allegedly made the threat around 12:30 p.m. Monday, which caused the school to...
Detroit shelter helps homeless young adults
(CBS DETROIT) - Khali is 22 years old and has been homeless for years."It's been difficult. I've been off and on the streets since a 17-year-old kid," said Khali. "I've been from state to state, county to county, city to city. Kind of fell on my face and got back up to learn life on my own."But things are turning around for him now that he is living at Covenant House. "It's gotten me to be able to have role models in my life that are good people. It's gotten me sober from drinking. It's gotten me away from the...
Comments / 1