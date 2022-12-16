Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina. With 2 weeks left, up to $800 are eligible for a refund for South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the amount received is based on 2021 tax liability.
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Public Safety announces Sober or Slammer campaign ahead of holiday travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Public Safety is expecting heavy traffic on roads this holiday season and is encouraging motor-vehicle users to drive safe as authorities continue to crack down on impaired driving. Highway Patrol Troopers and law enforcement agencies are kicking off their Sober or Slammer...
Action 9: Will Pink Energy customers with solar panel issues have to pay back loans?
CHARLOTTE — Many solar customers tell Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they still owe thousands for solar panels that have problems. The company they used, Pink Energy, which used to be called PowerHome Solar, is out of business, has filed for bankruptcy and is facing other legal issues. Solar...
proclaimerscv.com
$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year
Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic detection K-9
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said they have a new tool to stop child predators.
Paycheck Amounts Are Going Up for Most South Carolina Residents in 2023
Most South Carolina workers will be starting 2023 off on the right financial foot with a bump in their paychecks, as the state has announced adjustments to its withholding tax tables, partly due to...
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How
The largest dogfighting ring is SC history was taken down - let's take a look at how it happened.Photo byASPCA. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have all heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
WIS-TV
DHEC encourages residents to be mindful of recycling and food waste this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the holidays, a lot is going on from preparing the family feast to wrapping and unwrapping presents which can increase the amount of household waste for many. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to be mindful of their food...
South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane
South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: Most state parks to offer free electric vehicle charging
By the end of 2023, two-thirds of state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said Tuesday. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
cn2.com
Sober/Slammer Campaign Begins – “Drunk driving is totally avoidable,” Sheriff Barry Faile
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Drive Sober, or get Pulled Over/Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s Campaign kicked off this past weekend and will continue until January 1. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says this initiative is reminding, and educating, motorist of the dangers...
conceptcarz.com
Genesis adds second standalone retail facility in the United States with location in South Carolina
•Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility nationwide, and first in South Carolina, marks the continuation of the brand's next chapter of a customer-focused retail experience. Today, Genesis further expanded its customer-focused retail experience with the grand opening of Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility...
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General seeks life without parole in Murdaugh murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a new statement regarding the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. In the statement, Wilson says, “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided...
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
spartanburg.com
Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History
Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this school is changing the face of agriculture in South Carolina
Cattle farming is in 17-year-old J.C. Chandler’s blood. He grew up on his family’s farm near Belton in South Carolina’s Upstate and has raised and shown beef cattle for many years, so many that he jokingly calls them “some of his best friends.”. Ask the high...
Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday. The move came after Dominion filed for a much higher increase in August, saying it was paying much more […]
