ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year

Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How

The largest dogfighting ring is SC history was taken down - let's take a look at how it happened.Photo byASPCA. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.
Charleston City Paper

WEEK IN REVIEW: Most state parks to offer free electric vehicle charging

By the end of 2023, two-thirds of state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said Tuesday. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
conceptcarz.com

Genesis adds second standalone retail facility in the United States with location in South Carolina

•Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility nationwide, and first in South Carolina, marks the continuation of the brand's next chapter of a customer-focused retail experience. Today, Genesis further expanded its customer-focused retail experience with the grand opening of Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility...
GREER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Attorney General seeks life without parole in Murdaugh murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a new statement regarding the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. In the statement, Wilson says, “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
spartanburg.com

Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History

Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday. The move came after Dominion filed for a much higher increase in August, saying it was paying much more […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy