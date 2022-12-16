Read full article on original website
spartanburg.com
Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History
Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have all heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this school is changing the face of agriculture in South Carolina
Cattle farming is in 17-year-old J.C. Chandler’s blood. He grew up on his family’s farm near Belton in South Carolina’s Upstate and has raised and shown beef cattle for many years, so many that he jokingly calls them “some of his best friends.”. Ask the high...
Public hearing to be held regarding Duke Energy’s proposed rate increase in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The Public Commission of South Carolina will be hosting a virtual public hearing for Duke Energy customers to share thoughts about the company’s possible rate increase, according to a news release. The hearing will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, the release reads. The […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Public Safety announces Sober or Slammer campaign ahead of holiday travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Public Safety is expecting heavy traffic on roads this holiday season and is encouraging motor-vehicle users to drive safe as authorities continue to crack down on impaired driving. Highway Patrol Troopers and law enforcement agencies are kicking off their Sober or Slammer...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC encourages residents to get free COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging individuals to utilize the free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits being provided by the federal government. The U.S. Postal Service and the White House are resuming their partnership to provide the home tests for every...
Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday. The move came after Dominion filed for a much higher increase in August, saying it was paying much more […]
proclaimerscv.com
$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year
Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
wpde.com
SC officials set to announce nation's first electronics detection K-9
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Meet Chip, the nations first dog trained in searching for hidden electronics and will begin working with the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, according to a statement from the agency. The dog, which will be officially announced during a press conference on...
SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic detection K-9
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said they have a new tool to stop child predators.
Paycheck Amounts Are Going Up for Most South Carolina Residents in 2023
Most South Carolina workers will be starting 2023 off on the right financial foot with a bump in their paychecks, as the state has announced adjustments to its withholding tax tables, partly due to...
orangeandbluepress.com
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina. With 2 weeks left, up to $800 are eligible for a refund for South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the amount received is based on 2021 tax liability.
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: Most state parks to offer free electric vehicle charging
By the end of 2023, two-thirds of state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said Tuesday. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
WLTX.com
Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded. “It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General seeks life without parole in Murdaugh murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a new statement regarding the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. In the statement, Wilson says, “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided...
WMBF
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data released Friday reveals nearly half of South Carolinians who are old enough and eligible to work are not employed or actively looking for a job. That comes as more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina, while the state’s unemployment rate remains historically...
conceptcarz.com
Genesis adds second standalone retail facility in the United States with location in South Carolina
•Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility nationwide, and first in South Carolina, marks the continuation of the brand's next chapter of a customer-focused retail experience. Today, Genesis further expanded its customer-focused retail experience with the grand opening of Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility...
WYFF4.com
New process announced for United Methodist churches in South Carolina, leaders say
United Methodist churches in South Carolina are putting the power in the congregation's hands, according to South Carolina Conference Leaders of the United Methodist Churches. South Carolina Conference leaders have announced a new process for local churches. A local church can decide whether it will continue in ministry within The...
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
