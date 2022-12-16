ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NunyaBusinessNate
4d ago

Zappala always pretends to be tough on crime when it is election time, then he defaults to the same old same old when the election is over.

Fred Derf
3d ago

Funny. Zapalla hasnt said anything about these issues, until his announcing that he wants to run for re election?! Vote this lieing Demoncrap out! Save Pgh before it's dead, VOTE RED!!!!

Bill Shula
4d ago

Gainey and Zappala are both right. Get the misfits off the streets and if reality smacked them in the face maybe they will learn from it. Like Gainey said a week or so ago if the parents don't start instilling values and get involved in their children's lives and pride in their neighborhoods nothing will change. It's the mindset that must be changed.

Comments / 0

