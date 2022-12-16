Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in townhome fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a woman was found dead inside a townhome that caught fire on Flint's west side. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue. The...
Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
Fire crews remain on scene of Hemlock corn storage dome fire
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire departments across Mid-Michigan continue to battle a fire at a Hemlock corn storage dome. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and it's not clear how long fire crews will continue to put water on the structure. There were no injuries, but there are some very tired firefighters.
2 people injured in fire at Bay City high-rise apartments
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-rise apartment fire in Bay City sent two people to an area hospital over the weekend. The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the ninth floor of a building in the 300 block of South Walnut Street around 6:05 a.m. Sunday, where they found an apartment on fire.
Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Firefighters continued to battle an intense fire overnight at a grain elevator in Richland Township, west of Saginaw. They were first called out to the Andersons Hemlock Grain Elevator just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Crews were still fighting the flames as of 9 a.m. on Monday.
Car drives into Midland building containing daycare
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs are underway after a car drove into a building, damaging a childcare center. It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officials tell us a car hit a building on Joseph Street, along with a gas meter. The Early Explorers Childcare and Learning Center is...
Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
A hotel room at Frankenmuth's Fairfield Inn catches fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth Fire Department was called to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street just after 4 a.m. Friday when a hotel room caught fire. When they arrived on scene, a room on the third floor was filling with smoke and flames. The room's smoke detector went...
Family Promise of Genesee turns camper into shelter
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Family Promise of Genesee County is trying out something new: adding a camping trailer to their temporary housing options. The non-profit tries to combat homelessness and provide temporary shelter. Executive Director Tiffani Wharry said they work with churches to house people overnight. But that program...
Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge
GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
Freeland parent concerned on how district handled comments made by bus driver
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Students on a mid-Michigan school bus were a little shaken up after hearing some of the comments made by the bus driver about their safety. They all made it home safe and sound, but a Freeland parent is concerned the bus driver is back on the job already.
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
Winter storm could impact area homeless shelters
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With below freezing temps and snow on the way, for many, the stress goes much further than rearranging holiday travel plans. For the homeless in our community, the bitter cold brings even more challenges. We visited area homeless shelters and learned they are preparing to help...
Saginaw police arrest four 17-year-olds after drive-by shooting, chase
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four juveniles accused of shooting at a residence on Saginaw's west side, who allegedly led officers on a chase. The Saginaw Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at a residence on Mershon Street on the city's west side around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
Black Lives Matter holiday giveaway
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter spreading hope and cheer. Organizers teamed up with Donations with Love and other community partners to host this year's holiday drive and giveaway. The event is just one way to lift up the community and bring joy to families.
Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
AAA offers free tows for intoxicated drivers over Christmas and New Year's
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Christmas and New Year's by offering free tows to get them home safely. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Dec. 23 through 6 a.m. Jan. 2.
Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore's "Hip-Hop Christmas" event
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore and Social Hub in downtown Flint. The jolly man in the red suit greeted kids, big and small. He flew in from the North Pole to take part in the "Hip-Hop Christmas" festivities, which included music, a hot chocolate bar and a toy drive.
Nurse responds to New York Times article on Ascension Genesys staffing
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A New York Times investigation places the spotlight on a staffing crisis within one of the country's largest health systems - Ascension. The nonprofit chain Catholic health care giant owns Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
Data shows that drug and alcohol relapse rates spike 150% during the holidays
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The holidays are a time for people to rejoice and relax. However, for individuals in recovery from an addiction to alcohol or drugs, it can be a trying time. Center for Network Therapy data shows that drug and alcohol relapse rates spike 150% during the...
