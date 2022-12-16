Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday. Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into. Officers located a suspected...
alabamanews.net
New information released in officer-involved shooting in Opelika
Opelika police have released new information regarding Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. Officials say officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 19th Place. During the call, there was an open line which appeared to involved a domestic dispute. The female caller requested assistance before the line...
alabamanews.net
Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
alabamanews.net
Knife incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Opelika
A man in Opelika is dead after a knife incident lead to shots being fired by an officer. Opelika police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 100 block of 19th Place. Once officers arrived, they encountered a 51-year-old Hispanic male with a knife. Police say an...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army Distribution Day
Nearly 500 families received Christmas presents, clothing , and food items as part of Tuesdays Salvation Army Distribution Day. Families who pre-registered earlier this year were eligible to receive the donations which have been collected through various drives this season, including Alabama News Networks biggest ever Magical Christmas Toy Drive.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Salvation Army Moving to Temporary Location
The Montgomery Salvation Army has been serving the community from their location at 900 Maxwell Blvd. since 1970. With the Montgomery Whitewater park nearing completion, and an end of year deadline, the Salvation Army says they’ve found a new “temporary” location. Services and administrative offices will move...
alabamanews.net
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
One of Montgomery’s finest is now a graduate of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. Major Saba Coleman was one of six from the state chosen to attend the 11-week executive-level advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers...
Comments / 0