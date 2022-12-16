Police: Homeless man took drugs into Latrobe library

A homeless man faces charges after, police say, he took drugs and hypodermic needles into Latrobe’s Adams Memorial Library.

According to police, Alexander Kimmick, 24, locked himself in the library bathroom with the drug paraphernalia on Monday. Library staff told Kimmick to leave to no avail.

Kimmick continued to refuse to leave when Latrobe police arrived.

Police used a key to open the bathroom door and allegedly saw Kimmick holding multiple hypodermic needles.

Kimmick faces misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Westmoreland County jail on a $5,000 bond.