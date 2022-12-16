ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Police: Homeless man took drugs into Latrobe library

By Maddie Aiken
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142fLS_0jlTPaZr00

A homeless man faces charges after, police say, he took drugs and hypodermic needles into Latrobe’s Adams Memorial Library.

According to police, Alexander Kimmick, 24, locked himself in the library bathroom with the drug paraphernalia on Monday. Library staff told Kimmick to leave to no avail.

Kimmick continued to refuse to leave when Latrobe police arrived.

Police used a key to open the bathroom door and allegedly saw Kimmick holding multiple hypodermic needles.

Kimmick faces misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Westmoreland County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Westmoreland County man jailed for allegedly threatening Latrobe Hospital

LATROBE, Pa. — A Greensburg man is facing one felony charge after police said he made multiple threats against doctors and staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. According to police, Paul White Jr., 37, was in the emergency department with a family member on Friday and became upset about the treatment the family member was receiving. Police said White began making threats on Friday and continued the next day.
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Allegheny County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.Thirty-four-year-old Raymond Toomey resigned on Dec. 12, two days after the facility's internal affairs started investigating him.K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, was found in the jail after a corrections sergeant became suspicious of an interaction between Toomey and an inmate, Allegheny County police said. Investigators said a search of Toomey's car and house turned up suboxone, payment for the drugs and an electronic device used to communicate about the contraband payment and pickup. He turned himself in to police on Monday and was taken to the jail to await arraignment on charges of contraband, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.Police said they'll also file charges against the inmate involved and another person. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man sentenced after killing driver in Indiana County DUI crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 43-year-old man will spend up to 19 years behind bars after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly crash in Indiana County in October 2020.The district attorney's office said Monday that Warren Miller hit another car head-on while under the influence of meth and marijuana. The other driver was killed.Miller was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He will serve no less than seven years and up to 19 years in a state correctional institution.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of threatening to blow up Latrobe Hospital

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Police say the alleged threats grew with White's...
LATROBE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Home Depot Employees Charged in Fake Work Order Scheme

(Cranberry Twp, Pa.) Cranberry Twp Police have charged two Home Depot employees who they say conspired to allegedly profit by stealing more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time. 41-year-old Chaz E. MacAnallen of Butler, and 48-yer-old Jeremy S. Nixon, of New Castle, were charged Friday...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Cupcakes for Cohen closes abruptly; police investigating

A West View cupcake business launched in 2017 by a family trying to raise money to cover the medical expenses for their gravely ill son has abruptly closed. A message posted on the Facebook page for Cupcakes for Cohen on Sunday outlined the problems they are experiencing and asked customers who have already placed orders to call to arrange for a refund.
WEST VIEW, PA
Tribune-Review

Police, kids talk toys during Hempfield Shop With a Cop event

Five-year-old Harmony Derry took a running start and headed straight for the toy aisle Monday at the Hempfield Walmart. Capt. Jen Shipley with the Westmoreland County Sheriff Department was close behind her, pushing a cart that quickly filled with dolls, toys and a small kitchen set. Shipley personally signed up Derry and her three siblings for the Westmoreland County Shop With a Cop event.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE IN INDIANA SEEKING INFORMATION ON VANDAL

Indiana Borough Police are investigating case of graffiti on a lightbox sign over the weekend. The incident reportedly happened between midnight Saturday night and 9:50 a.m. the following day. An unknown person used a permanent marker to write on a sign in the 100 block of North 2nd street. Anyone...
INDIANA, PA
KDKA News Radio

Man shot in Turtle Creek

Allegheny County police say they were alerted to the shooting just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Alley. There they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.
TURTLE CREEK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly harassing a judge involved with his case

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County judge has allegedly been harassed by a Pittsburgh man who is facing multiple charges, according to CBSNews. The Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus stated that John Rehak, 62, had parked a vehicle on the street where the judge resides. On the top of the car there was a sign that accused the judge of being racist, abusing power, and other accusations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area woman loses $2,500 in sheriff's deputy scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is out $2,500 after a scammer posed as an Allegheny County sheriff's deputy. "I was terrified," Sarah Rabe of West View said. "I was so scared that I was going to be arrested. I never once had dealt with the law in any way shape or form."Rabe was dupped out of the money after a man posing as "Deputy Johnson" with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office called her husband on Wednesday. He told him there is a warrant out for his wife for failing to show up for jury duty and contempt of court.The scammer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy