Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Giants Waive LB Tae Crowder

The New York Giants announced they have waived inside linebacker Tae Crowder on Tuesday. Crowder, the Giants' seventh-round selection in 2020--and the NFL's Mr. Irrelevant--played his college ball at Georgia. He played in 406 snaps as a rookie, mostly in the sub package, and eventually worked his way into the starting lineup alongside Blake Martinez.
GEORGIA STATE
Ravens Claim Sammy Watkins Off Waivers, Send Devin Duvernay to IR

View the original article to see embedded media. Heading into the home stretch of the regular season, the Ravens’ wide receiving corps went through a bit of a shuffle on Tuesday as the offense remains in search of a spark. Baltimore claimed veteran wideout Sammy Watkins off waivers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
QBs, Coaches Share Tales of Papa Leach’s Brilliant Football Mind

You may know Mike Leach’s eclectic off-the-field personalities and interests. From the pirates, to the wedding advice, to the candy opinions. As onlookers, we minored in his personality quirks, while those around him every day majored in them. And over the past week since Leach’s death, those who coached alongside him and played for him have filled the void with remembrances of the person they lost—the sharp edges of annoyance dull into fondness and one thinks of the moments they’d give anything to relive.
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?

Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
COLUMBUS, OH
Catcher Austin Hedges, Pirates finalize $5M, 1-year contract

Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsdurgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract. The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central. Hedges was selected by San Diego in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Utah faces Detroit, looks to stop road skid

Utah Jazz (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to end its six-game road slide when the Jazz visit Detroit. The Pistons are 4-11 in home games. Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

