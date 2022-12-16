ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William Regal Says People Were Afraid To Wrestle This WCW Star

Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent was afraid to face Fit Finlay in the ring while wrestling in WCW in 1996 on a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw,. Regal talked about how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a...
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments

The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”

Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments

The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Dolph Ziggler Recalls Being Told To Never Wear A Certain Outfit Again In WWE

WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Archive of B-sox’ program to promote this Monday’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion sharing a story a time that higher-ups in WWE told him to never wear a certain outfit again, a revelation they gave him in gorilla shortly after a match he had. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Deonna Purrazzo Talks Mickie James’ Last Rodeo Run, What It Would Mean If She Was The One Who Retired James

Deonna Purrazzo is aware of how vital to her career it would be if she were to retire the great Mickie James. The Virtuosa discussed this topic during her recent appearance on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler, where the former two-time Knockouts champion opened up on how polarizing of a figure James can be in the locker room, and how her legacy is being defined by this Last Rodeo run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Watch: WWE Superstars Leave Christmas Gifts for Triple H In New Commercial

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is given a few gifts in a new CashApp commercial for the Christmas holiday. As seen in the video below, WWE and CashApp have released a new ad that sees Alpha Academy call on The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present. The Miz then tries to recruit Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley, to help pay for the gift.
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling

Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
Marc Mero Talks Why He Thinks WWE Never Got Behind Him

In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE/WCW star Marc Mero spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count, about his runs in WCW and WWE. Here are the highlights. The Johnny B. Badd character more than Wildman Marc Mero:. “I gotta tell you, I enjoyed the Johnny B Bad character so...
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Final Live Episode of 2022

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.705 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 15.83% from last week’s 1.472 million viewers. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.781 million viewers (last week’s hour 1...
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022

WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)

The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023

Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
MLW Featherweight Title Match Added To Blood & Thunder Event

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
Possible Big Return Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW

The former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, is reportedly headed back to WWE imminently. There have been rumors on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanting to bring the former NXT North American Champion back to the company, but word now from Fightful Select is that talent believe he is headed back soon, with one source saying he could be back with WWE imminently.
Bronson Reed Makes WWE Return on Tonight’s RAW

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) has returned to the company. Tonight’s RAW featured the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. Lumis was accompanied to the ring by Johnny Gargano. The finish to the match came after Miz took Gargano out at ringside. He ended up climbing for the money but Lumis pulled him off. Lumis went to climb but Reed made his surprise return, pulling Lumis off and leveling him with a running splash.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs....

