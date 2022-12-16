Deonna Purrazzo is aware of how vital to her career it would be if she were to retire the great Mickie James. The Virtuosa discussed this topic during her recent appearance on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler, where the former two-time Knockouts champion opened up on how polarizing of a figure James can be in the locker room, and how her legacy is being defined by this Last Rodeo run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

4 HOURS AGO