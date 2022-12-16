Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match

Read full article on original website
Related
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
New Tag Team Matchup Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) will be taking on the Street Profits on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Priest took to Twitter to promote the matchup writing, “Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay.”
MLW Featherweight Title Match Added To Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
Jack Perry Looks Back On Ladder Match With The Young Bucks, George Kittle Open To Competing In Pro-Wrestling
AEW superstar Jungle Boy Jack Perry responded to a video highlight reel on Twitter that showcased the Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks tag team ladder match from earlier this year, a bout that saw the Bucks dethrone the Express to become two-time AEW tag champions. Perry writes, “This match was overshadowed by what happened immediately after, but it was one of my favorites. Feels like a whole different world now.”
William Regal Says People Were Afraid To Wrestle This WCW Star
Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent was afraid to face Fit Finlay in the ring while wrestling in WCW in 1996 on a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw,. Regal talked about how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a...
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
Deonna Purrazzo Talks Mickie James’ Last Rodeo Run, What It Would Mean If She Was The One Who Retired James
Deonna Purrazzo is aware of how vital to her career it would be if she were to retire the great Mickie James. The Virtuosa discussed this topic during her recent appearance on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler, where the former two-time Knockouts champion opened up on how polarizing of a figure James can be in the locker room, and how her legacy is being defined by this Last Rodeo run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bronson Reed Warns the WWE Roster, Receives His Pay from The Miz, More from Monday’s RAW Return
Monday’s WWE RAW saw Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) return to the company to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in the Winner Takes All Ladder Match with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton caught up with Miz and...
Marc Mero Talks Why He Thinks WWE Never Got Behind Him
In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE/WCW star Marc Mero spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count, about his runs in WCW and WWE. Here are the highlights. The Johnny B. Badd character more than Wildman Marc Mero:. “I gotta tell you, I enjoyed the Johnny B Bad character so...
Mike Bennett: “AEW’s Commitment To Wrestlers and Their Families Is Second To None”
AEW star Mike Bennett from The Kingdom recently took to Twitter to shout out his current employer, where the former ROH and IMPACT tag champion praised AEW for putting the wrestlers and their families over anything else. His tweet reads, “AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and their families is second to none. Very much appreciated.”
Former WWE Star Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It happened on an October 1999 episode of WWE Raw in a tag team match. “Truth be told, I wrongly considered...
Shane Douglas: ‘My Christmas Wish Is For Ric Flair To Find Peace’
In a recent interview with WSI – Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former ECW/WWE/WCW star Shane Douglas talked about a wide range of topics including Ric Flair. Douglas and Flair had their issues over the years dating back to when Douglas and Flair were in WCW in the early 90s. In...
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022
WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Final Live Episode of 2022
Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.705 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 15.83% from last week’s 1.472 million viewers. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.781 million viewers (last week’s hour 1...
Watch: WWE Superstars Leave Christmas Gifts for Triple H In New Commercial
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is given a few gifts in a new CashApp commercial for the Christmas holiday. As seen in the video below, WWE and CashApp have released a new ad that sees Alpha Academy call on The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present. The Miz then tries to recruit Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley, to help pay for the gift.
Dolph Ziggler Recalls Being Told To Never Wear A Certain Outfit Again In WWE
WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Archive of B-sox’ program to promote this Monday’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion sharing a story a time that higher-ups in WWE told him to never wear a certain outfit again, a revelation they gave him in gorilla shortly after a match he had. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s NJPW Strong Episode
The first match has been announced for the last episode of NJPW Strong in 2022. Fred Rosser and J.R. Kratos to headline the show on December 24th as Rosser, the reigning Openweight Champion, is putting his title on the line against Kratos. The match between Kratos and Rosser was filmed...
