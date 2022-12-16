ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxqMj_0jlTPNIW00

NEW YORK (AP) — Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S.

Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. Fox said the figure included 677,000 streaming the match on its digital services. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo.

Nielsen did not include Spanish-language streaming on Peacock and Telemundo.

France's 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday was viewed by 9 million. The game was seen by 6.59 million on Fox, which said the figure included 660,000 streaming the game digitally. The win by Les Bleus was seen by 2.41 million on Telemundo, Nielsen said.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw. Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

More than 25 million watched World Cup final in U.S.

Argentina's dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final was the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States. The early numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo show Sunday's match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000. That trails the 26.7 million that tuned in to the 2015 Women's World Cup final, when the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in a match...
Leader Telegram

France all blue, white and red for World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — With concrete blocks painted blue, white and red, Paris police sealed off the French capital's most famous boulevard to traffic on Sunday in anticipation that it will flood with celebrating crowds if France beats Argentina to win its third World Cup title. The Champs-Elysées and some surrounding streets were declared off-limits to vehicles until the early hours of Monday morning. Fans painted blue, white and red stripes...
Leader Telegram

Argentines wakes up dreaming of World Cup glory in Qatar

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Zeyda Cipra has been so anxious all week about Argentina's match against France in the World Cup final that she couldn’t avoid talking about how she was feeling with her psychologist. “She told me she was feeling the same way about the World Cup,” laughed Cipra, a 35-year-old economics student who also runs a pet shop in Buenos Aires. “I’m really excited, and have terrible anxiety.” ...
Leader Telegram

FIFA mostly wins big but loses some trust at Qatar World Cup

Even before an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was calling it “the best World Cup ever” in Qatar. There was clear self-interest to declare the success of a tournament that was politically fraught for most of the 12 years since the wealthy emirate was picked as host by a previous FIFA leadership broadly tainted by corruption allegations. FIFA's fundamental role is to oversee...
Leader Telegram

Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's national soccer team is set to return home Tuesday after accomplishing the seemingly impossible feat of finishing fourth at the World Cup in Qatar. Tens of thousands of Moroccans were expected to turn out to greet the players. As the first African or Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals, the Moroccan team, known as the Atlas Lions, made history and was one of the big success stories of this year's tournament, the first hosted by an Arab nation. ...
Leader Telegram

US businessman John Textor completes Lyon takeover

LYON, France (AP) — American businessman John Textor completed his takeover of French soccer club Lyon on Monday. The sale was initially set for September but was pushed back several times. Under the deal, Textor’s Eagle Football is acquiring a stake of 77.49% in the club. The agreement with Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings provides for a capital increase of 86 million euros ($90 million). ...
Leader Telegram

AP PHOTOS: Taiwan seniors test e-skills in League of Legends

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A year ago, 65-year-old Chiang Yi-Shu knew nothing about computers. Now, she is a League of Legends player who has just battled in her first-ever esports tournament. Chiang is one of the players on Hungkuang Evergreen Gaming's team, established this summer. The team, whose members range from 62 to 69 years old, was founded by Huang Jianji, the director of the department of multimedia game development and application of Hungkuang University. ...
Leader Telegram

‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final. “We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar. He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that “they made us all immensely proud, and made us...
Leader Telegram

Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup final between Argentina and France: Argentines woke up ready to watch the national team play for its third World Cup title amid a national feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a country that has been engulfed in an economic crisis for years and has one of the worst inflation rates in the world. Argentina will face France...
Leader Telegram

Report: Sapporo 'reviewing' bid promotion for 2030 Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee are “reviewing” the promotion of their bid to land the 2030 Winter Games, news agency Kyodo reported Tuesday. Kyodo gave few details and neither Sapporo officials nor the Japanese Olympic Committee could be immediately reached for comment. Kyodo did not indicate that officials had entirely scrapped the bid. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the...
Leader Telegram

As climate clock ticks, aviator races to photograph glaciers

VOSS, Norway (AP) — Chunks of ice float in milky blue waters. Clouds drift and hide imposing mountaintops. The closer you descend to the surface, the more the water roars — and the louder the “CRACK” of ice, as pieces fall from the arm of Europe's largest glacier. The landscape is vast, elemental, seemingly far beyond human scale. The whole world, it seems, lies sprawled out before you. Against this outsized backdrop, the plane carrying the man who chases glaciers seems almost like a toy. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy