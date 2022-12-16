Willow Nightingale Reveals Exactly When She Signed Her AEW Contract, Talks Pay Per Appearance Deal She Was On Prior

Read full article on original website
Alex Riley Discusses Recent In-Ring Return, Says He Hopes To Wrestle Again
Former WWE star Alex Riley appeared on The Tyrus and Timpf Podcast to discuss his recent return to the ring, which was his first matchup since his WWE release back in 2016. Riley competed alongside NWA world champion Tyrus at the Holiday Toy Drive 2022, an event that was co-run by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Create A Pro NY Organization. Check out his full thoughts on his return, and how he hopes to compete again, below.
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
Former Referee Thinks WWE Needs To Hit A Home Run With SmackDown Storyline
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his latest take, which was about the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Last week on SmackDown, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and laugh at him. Korderas thinks WWE needs to hit a home run with this feud.
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022
WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
Roxanne Perez Receives Custom Title Plates, New Era Begins on WWE NXT
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has received her custom side plates. As seen below, WWE released footage of Perez receiving her custom title plates ahead of this week’s NXT. Perez ended the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose on last week’s NXT show. WWE touted how the...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
Maven Is A Big Fan Of Shazza McKenzie, Thinks She’ll End Up In WWE, AEW, Or IMPACT
The Monte & The Pharaoh Show recently conducted an interview with former WWE star and Tough Enough winner Maven, who spoke on a number of different topics, most notably his thoughts on indie sensation Shazza McKenzie and how he is certain that McKenzie will be signed to a big company somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Jake Roberts Would Have Loved To Manage Miro Or The Lucha Bros: “I Think I Would Have Been Great With Them”
The legendary Jake Roberts would have loved to manage two top acts in AEW. The Hall of Famer spoke about his love of the Lucha Bros and Miro during the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where The Snake states that he could have added an extra dynamic and make those great acts even greater. He also gives his thoughts on Eddie Kingston, and whether a pairing with the Mad King would have created fireworks. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Jim Ross Names Top WWE Star Who Had “Great Influence” Over Goldberg
On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the top WWE star who had a “great influence” on Goldberg’s decision to join WWE for his initial run in the company in 2003, and that was The Rock, who was Goldberg’s first opponent in WWE at Backlash.
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 Results
The holidays are here, and we’ve got a special edition of Dynamite this week, as well as Rampage. Let’s check out the card:. NO DQ Best of Seven for the AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (3) vs. The Elite (1)
Mike Bennett: “AEW’s Commitment To Wrestlers and Their Families Is Second To None”
AEW star Mike Bennett from The Kingdom recently took to Twitter to shout out his current employer, where the former ROH and IMPACT tag champion praised AEW for putting the wrestlers and their families over anything else. His tweet reads, “AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and their families is second to none. Very much appreciated.”
Possible Big Return Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, is reportedly headed back to WWE imminently. There have been rumors on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanting to bring the former NXT North American Champion back to the company, but word now from Fightful Select is that talent believe he is headed back soon, with one source saying he could be back with WWE imminently.
Athena Recalls WWE Wanting Her To Lose Weight After Tryout, Says She Did It In A Very Unhealthy Way
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess detailing her intense weight loss method to try and get into WWE after they told her to drop weight to have more of the “Diva look.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs. Gunn Club. Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match...
Maki Itoh Wants To Wrestle Orange Cassidy and Minoru Suzuki
Japanese star Maki Itoh recently joined the Ten Count with host Steve Falls, where the AEW regular discussed the different opponents she hopes to get face down the line, which include the legendary Minor Suzuki and current reigning AEW All-Atlantic champion, Orange Cassidy. Check out why Itoh has these names on her list in the highlights below. It should be noted that the answers were given through her translator.
AXS to Air NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 with Exclusive Coverage
NJPW’s big Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will air on AXS TV. AXS announced today that they will air exclusive coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning on Thursday, January 12 at 10pm ET, after the weekly Impact Wrestling show goes off the air. AXS has acquired 45 new episodes of the weekly NJPW series, and the run will kick off with five weeks of Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage.
MJF Feature In New AEW Fight Forever Trailer, MJF Comments
AEW World Champion MJF is featured in a new spotlight trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. As seen below, AEW has released a new trailer for Fight Forever that features clips of “The Salt of The Earth” in action. MJF tweeted the trailer and wrote,...
