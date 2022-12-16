ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel laureate economist faces sex harassment investigation

By Heather Hollingsworth
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiZ5j_0jlTOuEk00

A U.S. university is investigating a Nobel laureate over sexual harassment allegations that the economist's attorney dismisses as “professional rivalry."

Philip Dybvig, who shared this year's Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures, has been questioned in the past several weeks by the Title IX office at Washington University in St. Louis, his lawyer Andrew Miltenberg told The Associated Press.

Miltenberg said the allegations are “factually inaccurate.” Dybvig, a longtime banking and finance professor at the university, didn’t immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

Dybvig, fellow U.S. economist Douglas W. Diamond and former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke won the Nobel Prize in economics in October for research into bank failures — work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The findings in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the Nobel panel said.

The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig on Monday for research that shows “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

Bloomberg News reported that it has reviewed emails that show that the Title IX office, which handles campus sexual harassment complaints, has reached out to at least three former students since October to interview them about claims. They’re among a group of seven former students Bloomberg reported it had spoken with who allege Dybvig sexually harassed them. Most of the women Bloomberg interviewed spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Tore Ellingsen, chair of the Nobel’s Economic Sciences Prize Committee, told Bloomberg that the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which oversees the awards, contacted the university to make sure they had a fair process to handle the accusations.

“As long as the university has not determined that Dybvig has done something wrong, I think we owe him an untarnished celebration of his great scientific achievement,” Ellingsen told Bloomberg.

The Nobel Peace Prize and Foundation didn’t immediately respond to email messages from the AP .

The university didn’t immediately respond Friday to emails and phone messages from the AP. University spokesperson Julie Flory told Bloomberg that the school doesn’t comment on specific cases but takes sexual misconduct seriously and will investigate any allegations.

Miltenberg said he was suspicious of the timing of the allegations, noting that they surfaced after the award was announced but before the scheduled award ceremony.

“We believe," he said, “that this is a situation of professional rivalry."

Miltenberg said that Dybvig faces no restrictions and that he already was scheduled not to teach in the spring semester “well in advance” of the allegations arising.

Miltenberg said it is his understanding that the investigation is in the preliminary stages and that the Title IX office wants to speak with Dybvig again.

The Taliban have suspended university-level education for women in Afghanistan with immediate effect until further notice.It comes just weeks after girls in the country sat their high school graduation exams despite their ban from classrooms.It was communicated in a letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education after a meeting by the government.Women will be banned from entering both private and public universities in the latest crackdown on their freedoms.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
The Independent

Hearing on FTX founder's extradition to US set for Wednesday

Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once...
The Independent

Meta faces record-breaking fine after being accused of breaking EU rules

The European Union has accused Meta of breaking antitrust rules relating to its online classified ad business.The Facebook owner faces a fine of up to 10 per cent of its annual global revenue if found guilty, which would be an $11.8 billion fine if applied to the firm’s latest financial results.The EU’s executive commission said it “takes issue” with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook.That means Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace “whether they want it or not”, the European Commission said.The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top competition enforcer, said Meta also...
The Independent

Elon Musk bans Twitter users whose ‘primary’ purpose is sharing rival social media links

Twitter on Sunday announced it would ban the “free promotion” of other social media services and suspend accounts encouraging users to move to a different platform.“We recognise that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” Twitter Support said in a now-deleted tweet.“We will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” it added, citing a list of other services such as Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post accounts.Accounts that were created for the sole purpose of promoting other social media platforms will be removed, Twitter said.It added that...
The Independent

The Independent

