Read full article on original website
Related
Avatar: The Way Of Water's First 10 Minutes Are Causing Waves Of Tears Among Fans
The original "Avatar" contains some pretty heartbreaking scenes, though it seems like "Avatar: The Way of Water" certainly doesn't waste any time playing on the heartstrings of its audience either. Feeling potent emotions during a movie is definitely the mark of a fine director, and James Cameron knows a thing or two from his previous films about how to do so. The swelling music, the emotional responses of the characters involved, the grim implications for the future – all of these aspects definitely mark a scene to be forever burned in one's memory.
Zoe Saldana Teases The Entire Arc Of Jake And Neytiri's Lives In The Forthcoming Avatar Films
Warning: This article includes spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After a grueling 13 years of production, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here. Taking audiences back to Pandora, the sequel shines new light on legendary director James Cameron's brainchild, expanding on the world its predecessor established. "The...
Did Spider Turn Heel? Avatar 2 Fans Weigh In On His Divisive Actions
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years of setbacks, delays, and technical innovation, James Cameron and company are ready to let audiences dive back into the world of Pandora with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film follows the new adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family as they must evacuate their forest home and live with an ocean-dwelling Na'vi tribe to escape the wrath of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). It also introduces a new crop of characters to the "Avatar" universe that are sure to have a long-lasting effect on the saga moving forward.
Stephen Lang Believes Avatar 2's Quaritch Can Be Redeemed While The Original Was Too Set In His Ways
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Everyone loves a good redemption story. In some ways, the very first "Avatar" is one itself. After all, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) initially comes to Pandora with an invading army looking to strip the moon of its natural resources despite its Indigenous population and the resulting upset to the ecological balance. But as fans know, by the film's end, he is both spiritually and biologically Na'vi, fighting to protect his new home alongside Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and the rest of the Omaticaya.
Avatar 2 Fans Fiercely Defend The Criticism That It's 'All Visuals And No Story'
Hearing the words "Avatar" and "basic story" is about as common a combination as hearing peanut butter and jelly. And die-hard "Avatar" fans are finally taking a stand against it. When James Cameron released his long-gestating science fiction fantasy epic "Avatar" in 2009, audiences were transported to a world like nothing they had ever seen before. The world of Pandora was so lush, full of detail, and eye-popping visually that it set a new precedent for cinematic fantasy worldbuilding that arguably has yet to be matched. However, despite the overwhelmingly stunning and groundbreaking 3D visuals on display that received endless praise and accolades, many viewers had an opposite viewpoint toward the film's overly simplistic narrative. For example, the Rotten Tomatoes consensus called the film " ... more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling ..." The reputation of the James Cameron-directed blockbuster has been cemented over the years as such.
What Stephen Lang Was Really Like On Avatar 2's Set, According To The Young Stars
Protecting your home, your family, and nature. They're central themes in James Cameron's "Avatar." The 2009 film follows the Resources Development Administration, which forces its way into Pandora in order to take control of a valuable mineral known as Unobtainium. Their strategy is to place team members into the bodies of avatars that look like the Na'vi who inhabit Pandora. While team member Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is working his way into the tribe, he meets Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and realizes that there is much more to this planet than Unobtainium. And while his new perspective ultimately helps to save Pandora, it's not a perspective that everyone is on board with. And that includes Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the leader of the Resources Development Administration's operation. The end of "Avatar" depicts an epic showdown between Colonel Quaritch's team and the Na'vi, who ultimately win the battle for their home. It's during this battle that Colonel Quaritch is killed by Neytiri, but death is apparently not stopping this big bad from returning to Pandora.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
James Gunn Implies The DCU Future Won't Have The Studio Interference Faced By Zack Snyder
Since it first launched with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU) had a rocky go. Snyder was meant to helm the superhero cinematic universe at Warner Bros. and proceeded to make "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which was followed by David Ayer's "Suicide Squad." Both movies were critically panned on release. By the time Snyder got to work on 2017's "Justice League," it was clear the studio's faith in him was shaken. A personal tragedy in Snyder's family led him to abandon the film mid-production, and "The Avengers" director Joss Whedon was called in for extensive reshoots (via Hollywood Reporter). Though not without bright spots such as "Wonder Woman," "Aquaman," and "Shazam!" the DCEU was unquestionably a disaster.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Thought The Recoms Could Have Used More Love
With science fiction being what it is, fans had every reason to expect that "Avatar: The Way of Water" would build on the science – both human technological and Pandoran natural – from the first movie. And it seems that, for the most part, expectations were met. Not only are viewers introduced to a whole new race of Na'vi with their own deep connections to their environment, the Metkayina, but also to an invading human force that's both more desperate and a bit more biotechnologically advanced.
Yellowstone Star Wes Bentley Sought Out Sobriety Thanks To Robert Downey Jr.
American actor Wes Bentley first became prominent with his supporting role as the creepy, pot-dealing neighbor in 1999's "American Beauty." His eccentric turn as Ricky Fitts would launch an acting career defined by oddball characters that exist firmly in the space of overcoming obstacles while maintaining a moral ambiguity between good and bad. The actor's career steadily rose throughout the 2000s thanks to a diverse pantheon of performances, but this would soon clash with real-life demons as Bentley battled drug addiction and depression toward the end of the decade. By the late 2000s, the star of "Yellowstone" had a severe heroin addiction he was said to have developed in a mere matter of days.
Edie Falco Says She Thought Avatar 2 Came Out A Long Time Ago
It is no secret that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated films in recent memory –- if not one of the most highly-anticipated films of all time. Not only is it the follow-up to the smash hit blockbuster "Avatar" (which at one point was the highest-grossing film in history), but it also is the first film directed by James Cameron in 13 years. With that in mind, it's easy to assume that many fans have been incredibly excited about the movie's debut.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
Avatar Director James Cameron Weighs On The Debate About CGI Actors
James Cameron has rarely not been the director at the forefront of cutting-edge CGI technology in his career. The realistic humanoid CGI utilized to create the T-1000 in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" is described today as a milestone for visual effects (per Industrial Light & Magic). Cameron went on from there to figure out how to sink the Titanic in 1997 to the tune of it becoming the top-grossing movie of all time. That crown was later taken by 2009's "Avatar," where Cameron took visual effects to a new level again, using 3D technology and motion capture effects to create large stretches of the film where there's not a human being in sight (via Box Office Mojo).
Marvel's Hypno-Hustler: Details Only Huge Spidey Fans Know About The Villain
When The Hollywood Reporter announced that Donald Glover was working on a spin-off "Spider-Man" movie about the Hypno-Hustler, many Marvel fans were likely confused. Created in 1978 by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer, the Hypno-Hustler is one of many gimmicky Marvel characters from the 1970s built to piggyback on popular trends. The frontman of a disco band called the Mercy Killers, he used hypnotizing music to rob people blind, before being stopped by the web-slinging hero. All in all, not one of Marvel's most famous or popular bad guys.
Jerry Bruckheimer Believes Top Gun: Maverick Paved The Way For The Next Stage Of Blockbuster Cinema
Jerry Bruckheimer is one of the most prominent producers working in Hollywood today. The films he has under his belt include the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films and the "National Treasure" franchise, as well as several other one-off films, such as 1998's "Armageddon" and 2001's "Pearl Harbor." Further, he even has a hand in producing television — namely, the "CSI" shows. Most recently, Bruckheimer was part of the team behind one of 2022's biggest films: "Top Gun: Maverick," the sequel to 1986's "Top Gun," directed by Joseph Kosinski.
Roger Christian Created Star Wars' Iconic Set $100,000 Under Budget
Whether you are a fan of "Star Wars" or not, it's undeniable that the franchise had an indelible effect, not just on cinema or pop culture, but on the world at large. The influences of "Star Wars" can be seen in such varied fields of technology, business, economics, and even politics. George Lucas' 1977 film sparked changes in the movie and television landscape, from how special effects were done and how merchandising happened (via Time) to inspiring a generation of filmmakers and fans (via Vanity Fair).
Dwayne Johnson Claims Black Adam May Still Have A Future In The DCU (Just Not In Its Next Chapter)
It's been a rough month to be a DC fan. Despite four live-action movies on the books for 2023, it's been hard for fans to get excited with all of the announcements and change-ups happening behind the scenes. This is all thanks to the promotion of James Gunn and Peter Safran to become the new heads of DC film and television. That means they're in charge of creating a cohesive vision for the future of DC projects. It also means massive changes to the current state of the DCEU, which has resulted in headlines like "Wonder Woman 3" getting put on the back burner and Henry Cavill being out as Superman.
Jerry Bruckheimer Insists Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Happening
Nearly six years after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise last set sail — seemingly for good — there's renewed talk that it might make a comeback. Of course, this all depends on whether a script will ever get made. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have...
Action Fans Have Finally Crowned A Winner In The Schwarzenegger Vs. Stallone Debate
In the 1980s and '90s, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were the two biggest action stars in the world, starring in one blockbuster after another. From the "Rocky" movies to "Terminator" to "Rambo," the two established some of the most lucrative action franchises in film history. Their success led to a bitter rivalry between the two of them, which Stallone described in detail in an interview with Forbes. "We really disliked each other immensely because we were ... this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time and it hasn't been seen since really," Stallone told Forbes. "So the competition, because it's his nature, he is very competitive and so am I ... and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we've become really good friends."
James Cameron Hasn't Ruled Out Relaunching The Terminator Franchise
If there's one thing Hollywood has learned by now, it's that a bet against James Cameron is probably a losing wager. The director is known for going big, and budgets on his projects often balloon to massive proportions, but the box office returns speak for themselves. A love story set inside a disaster movie? "Titanic" remains the go-to for both genres. A metaphor for colonialism that also pioneers new digital filmmaking techniques? Both installments of "Avatar" have you covered. And how about robot assassins from the future in two films that question the ethics of human-driven technological progress? There's a reason both "Terminator" and "Terminator 2" remain household names.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0