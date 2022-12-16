There's a new romantic comedy on the way—and you should definitely maybe add it to your watchlist!. Looking for Mr. Goodbar co-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere are back together onscreen in the multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do. The iconic actors play a married couple, who are both having an affair, unknowingly, with their daughter's boyfriend's parents, portrayed by Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.

