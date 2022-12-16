Read full article on original website
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
Louisiana: The Most Dangerous Toys You Can Give Your Kids For Christmas
The days of lawn darts might be long gone, but there are still plenty of dangerous toys you can give your kids for Christmas. Can you guess what the most dangerous one is? A study looked at how many injuries different types of toys have caused over the last five years, and there's a clear winner.
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
This year lottery scratch-offs in Louisiana have paid big money for players in Morgan City, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and many other towns large and small across the state. If you're like me, cheap and lazy, then you know scratch-off lottery tickets make for a great stocking stuffer that could make you look like the best gift giver ever, if you know what games still have the biggest prizes left.
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Louisiana: Ten Facts About Your Favorite Holiday Movies I Bet You Didn’t Know
It's that time of year when a lot of us rewatch our favorite holiday movies. But this time when you have a movie night, you can impress your friends with a few of these fascinating facts:. 1. Bill Murray improvised a lot of his lines in "Scrooged". Bill was also...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
