Clayton News Daily
John Krasinski and 'Jack Ryan' Co-Stars on How Emily Blunt Impacts His Work
Jack Ryan is back and has gone rogue in Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Much like his character, who has allies he can rely on while on the run this season, John Krasinski, too, has someone he can count to have his back in a dire situation: his wife, Emily Blunt.
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays
Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
Clayton News Daily
Zendaya Shows Off Dramatic New Haircut in Playful Clip
It's been a big week for celebrity stylists as stars like JLo, Lisa Rinna, Khloé Kardashian, and now, Zendaya, have all debuted dramatic hairstyle changes. The 26-year-old actress traded in her famous long dark brown locks for short highlighted bob that every '90s girl can recall either making or breaking them.
Clayton News Daily
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Returns to Social Media With Heartbreaking Note
Allison Holker made her return to social media, following the recent death of her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, with a tear-jerking post. A week after the 40-year-old DJ and dancer's passing, the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 34, took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for tWitch. The...
Clayton News Daily
Everything We Know About 'Maybe I Do,' Including the All-Star Cast and Trailer
There's a new romantic comedy on the way—and you should definitely maybe add it to your watchlist!. Looking for Mr. Goodbar co-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere are back together onscreen in the multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do. The iconic actors play a married couple, who are both having an affair, unknowingly, with their daughter's boyfriend's parents, portrayed by Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.
Clayton News Daily
John Mayer Explains Why He Doesn't 'Really Date' After Getting Sober
John Mayer is getting candid about the details of his love life—or lack thereof. While making an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast's first-ever holiday special, the 45-year-old musician revealed that he has dropped out of the dating game in recent years, for reasons that have everything to do with his sobriety journey.
