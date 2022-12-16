ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Breakfast with Santa attracts families to Grand Island Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — School is out for Christmas break but the learning continues at the library with a special guest. Breakfast with Santa attracted hundreds to the Grand Island Public Library. Kids enjoyed snacks and of course photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It kicks off a busy...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Learning Curve: KHS Band creates opportunities for all

KEARNEY, Neb. — A family is reunited thanks to the love of music and some help from the Kearney High School Band community. NTV's Carol Staab sits down with KHS Band Director Nathan LeFeber, Band Member Dave Martin and his mother, Guirlene Geroges, to share their story.
KEARNEY, NE
Pet Doc: Pet Insurance

KEARNEY, Neb. — If you view your pet as a valuable, Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic suggests you consider getting your pet insured. Dr. Beebout said we insure wedding rings, our lives, our vision, our dental, our automobiles, things that carry a great value to us, and as we've kind of come through time, the value of our animals have value, and we can insure them.
KEARNEY, NE
GIPS board member-elect provides multiple proofs of residency in hopes to ensure seat

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Following an internal investigation, the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) board of education is questioning the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. Mauldin filed for office in Jan. 18, taking most of the votes. Earlier this month, the GIPS board determined that Mauldin doesn’t live...
Holdrege man sentenced in meth distribution case

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Holdrege man has been sentenced in federal prison for his involvement in a meth bust in Kearney. Officials said Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
HOLDREGE, NE
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach

KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
KEARNEY, NE

