Local nonprofits eager to continue their mission by helping the community thrive
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the change of a the new year just ahead, people want to make a difference and achieve their goals. Local organizations want to do the same. One example is United Way of the Kearney Area, their yearly goals are focused on the health, education and financial stability of community members.
Local efforts in Buffalo County hope to alleviate childcare shortages in the area
KEARNEY, Neb. — Obtaining a childcare license can often be overwhelming. Local efforts are aiming to make the process a little bit easier for those entering the childcare field. Buffalo County Early Childhood Collaborative is providing a $2,000 stipend to any newly licensed childcare home or childcare center through...
Breakfast with Santa attracts families to Grand Island Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — School is out for Christmas break but the learning continues at the library with a special guest. Breakfast with Santa attracted hundreds to the Grand Island Public Library. Kids enjoyed snacks and of course photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It kicks off a busy...
Learning Curve: KHS Band creates opportunities for all
KEARNEY, Neb. — A family is reunited thanks to the love of music and some help from the Kearney High School Band community. NTV's Carol Staab sits down with KHS Band Director Nathan LeFeber, Band Member Dave Martin and his mother, Guirlene Geroges, to share their story.
Pet Doc: Pet Insurance
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you view your pet as a valuable, Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic suggests you consider getting your pet insured. Dr. Beebout said we insure wedding rings, our lives, our vision, our dental, our automobiles, things that carry a great value to us, and as we've kind of come through time, the value of our animals have value, and we can insure them.
Ravenna Skate Auditorium continues tradition and brings more business to town
At the city auditorium in Ravenna, families from all around the area come to enjoy their Saturday night in one of the few remaining skating rinks in the area. Since Grand Island doesn’t have skating anymore, another option is in Ravenna and it’s free. “We call it Ravenna...
GIPS board member-elect provides multiple proofs of residency in hopes to ensure seat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Following an internal investigation, the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) board of education is questioning the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. Mauldin filed for office in Jan. 18, taking most of the votes. Earlier this month, the GIPS board determined that Mauldin doesn’t live...
Holdrege man sentenced in meth distribution case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Holdrege man has been sentenced in federal prison for his involvement in a meth bust in Kearney. Officials said Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach
KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
