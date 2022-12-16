Read full article on original website
Nyberg – Valentino Tailors passes to next generation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A family-owned tailoring business is being shaped by new hands. It started as a passion for Antonio Valentino, who arrived in the United States from Italy in 1967 and began working as a tailor. Two years later, he opened Valentino Tailors in Hamden. The shop has seen a lot of […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Experts give their predictions on inflation in 2023
(WTNH) – There are some mixed signs about the economy for 2023. The President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Chris DiPentima, is giving his prediction on inflation. Plus, at the Keating Agency in West Hartford, Ryan Keating, has been preparing his customers for a price...
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation retiring
(WTNH) – Our next guest created a running movement that has grown across New England over the last 30 years. Beth Shluger is close to the finish line as CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. She recently announced that she will retire at the end of the year. Dennis...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
State to release $24 million to help restore brownfield sites
HARTFORD, Conn. — The state will release nearly $25 million in funds to investigate and clean up 41 parcels of land in 16 towns with the goal of returning them to productive use. Brownfields will be made green. Not just environmentally, but economically. The state is working with private...
Bristol Press
American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing
BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
osoblanco.org
Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!
A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
trumbulltimes.com
Two Trumbull eateries fail November health inspections, one was perfect
TRUMBULL — Two local eateries failed their November inspections by the Trumbull Health Department. Both were cited for having food at the improper temperature. However, both restaurants — Subway at 20 Quality St., and Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. — passed subsequent reinspections. "We went over everything...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Announces Shakeup of School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — Christine Bourne has resigned from her position as Chief of Administration and Finance for the school district while Marco Gaylord will be returning as the district’s Executive Director of Operations. Both have spent about a year on paid administrative leave in connection to an investigation into the district’s top leadership.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
westportlocal.com
Westport Property Transfers: November 28 - December 02; Highest Sale at $4.17 Million on Caccamo Lane
Total Conveyance Tax: $36,589.98. Total Sales: $14,635,993.48. Highest Transfer Price: 13 Caccamo Lane Ext.: $4,175,000. Lowest Transfer Price: 0 Winker Lane: $528,000. 12 Hockanum Road: $714,000(50%) 12 Hockanum Road: $714,000 (50%) 6 Hazelnut Road: $1,350,000. 155 Compo Road South: $1,100,000. 45 Park Lane: $950,000. 5 Winker Lane: $672,000. 0 Winker...
Hartford HealthCare doctor: Ozempic not a miracle instant gratification drug to be taken lightly
One doctor tells News 12 Connecticut this is not a miracle instant gratification medicine to be taken lightly.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Oral surgeon has help when drilling implants. Meet his robotic assistant
Dr. Ryaz Ansari, a West Hartford, Connecticut, oral surgeon, knows how important it is to have teeth that are aligned and pain-free. That’s why Ansari, whose practice is called Jaw Fixers, has the assistance of a robot to guide him as he drills into the jawbone to create the implant.
travelmag.com
Discover 5 Fascinating Yale University Museums and Galleries
The Ivy League university of Yale has many points of prestige. Among them are these excellent museums and galleries open to the public and Yalies alike. New Haven became one of the earliest English towns in what is modern-day Connecticut, when it was settled by Puritans in 1638. Within decades the town had its own school and in 1701, two significant developments conferred an importance upon New Haven that has endured the centuries. It was made Connecticut’s co-capital, along with Hartford, which it remained until 1873, when Hartford went on alone. In that time, however, there was much development in the city. The second, more important, development for New Haven came in 1701 with the establishing of Yale University.
westportjournal.com
Long Lots students sickened by drugs mistaken for candy
WESTPORT — At least two Long Lots Elementary School students were sickened by eating what they thought was candy found in the back of a school bus on the way home last week. The “candy” was, in fact, an unnamed drug, Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice told the Board of Education on Monday.
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns
Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
WTNH.com
LynFit Nutrition: Three ways to Beat Bloat, Boost Energy, Mood, and Weight Loss – While Supercharging Your Health
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – This time of year, there are lots of delicious temptations around, like Christmas cookies, candy, and festive drinks with alcohol, but these can all affect our mood and our health. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spokewith Weight Loss & Fitness Expert Lisa Lynn,...
