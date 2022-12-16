ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH

Nyberg – Valentino Tailors passes to next generation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A family-owned tailoring business is being shaped by new hands. It started as a passion for Antonio Valentino, who arrived in the United States from Italy in 1967 and began working as a tailor. Two years later, he opened Valentino Tailors in Hamden. The shop has seen a lot of […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing

BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
BRISTOL, CT
osoblanco.org

Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!

A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
DARIEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two Trumbull eateries fail November health inspections, one was perfect

TRUMBULL — Two local eateries failed their November inspections by the Trumbull Health Department. Both were cited for having food at the improper temperature. However, both restaurants — Subway at 20 Quality St., and Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. — passed subsequent reinspections. "We went over everything...
TRUMBULL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middletown Announces Shakeup of School Administration

MIDDLETOWN — Christine Bourne has resigned from her position as Chief of Administration and Finance for the school district while Marco Gaylord will be returning as the district’s Executive Director of Operations. Both have spent about a year on paid administrative leave in connection to an investigation into the district’s top leadership.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Property Transfers: November 28 - December 02; Highest Sale at $4.17 Million on Caccamo Lane

Total Conveyance Tax: $36,589.98. Total Sales: $14,635,993.48. Highest Transfer Price: 13 Caccamo Lane Ext.: $4,175,000. Lowest Transfer Price: 0 Winker Lane: $528,000. 12 Hockanum Road: $714,000(50%) 12 Hockanum Road: $714,000 (50%) 6 Hazelnut Road: $1,350,000. 155 Compo Road South: $1,100,000. 45 Park Lane: $950,000. 5 Winker Lane: $672,000. 0 Winker...
WESTPORT, CT
travelmag.com

Discover 5 Fascinating Yale University Museums and Galleries

The Ivy League university of Yale has many points of prestige. Among them are these excellent museums and galleries open to the public and Yalies alike. New Haven became one of the earliest English towns in what is modern-day Connecticut, when it was settled by Puritans in 1638. Within decades the town had its own school and in 1701, two significant developments conferred an importance upon New Haven that has endured the centuries. It was made Connecticut’s co-capital, along with Hartford, which it remained until 1873, when Hartford went on alone. In that time, however, there was much development in the city. The second, more important, development for New Haven came in 1701 with the establishing of Yale University.
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Long Lots students sickened by drugs mistaken for candy

WESTPORT — At least two Long Lots Elementary School students were sickened by eating what they thought was candy found in the back of a school bus on the way home last week. The “candy” was, in fact, an unnamed drug, Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice told the Board of Education on Monday.
WESTPORT, CT
Matt Lillywhite

Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns

Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
GLASTONBURY, CT

