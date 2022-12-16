Read full article on original website
17 Moments People Became Aware That The Real Toxic Problem In Their Relationship Was Actually Them
"When he broke down crying in front of me because he felt like I didn’t trust him."
Viewpoint: The Merry Go Round’ of PCOS Diagnoses and Disappointments. When does it stop?
I got my first period when I was ten; by age 12 I spent several days a month hunched over, bleeding, and crying in pain. The gynecologist I went to told me I may have endometriosis, brushed off the pain as “normal” and recommended that I take birth control pills to regulate my period. I thought being on birth control at 12 was normal. It wasn’t until a few conversations with my friends, and the extreme concern expressed by my mother, that I became aware that it was in fact not normal.
Guest Commentary | Seeing the hurts of others doesn’t make your troubles go away
When I was a child at Tomahawk Elementary School in Martin County, Kentucky there were many kids who got little to nothing for Christmas. I had classmates who I would never ask if they got anything for Christmas because I already knew the answer. Some of these kids were just glad to be in school. At school they could receive a free lunch and have access to a bathroom which they didn’t have at home. This also meant they could wash their faces and their hands which was difficult at home especially in the winter months. While most of us didn’t have much, what we did have seemed like a lot to those who had nothing.
Expert says certain risk factors increase your chance of blood clots
Peoria -- In November, Today Show weatherman Al Roker was hospitalized after a blood clot that formed in his leg sent clots to his lungs. After being discharged on Thanksgiving he was readmitted almost immediately because he started showing more symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
