KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation planning for winter storm this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Beware of developing weather conditions: that's the warning from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, ahead of a brewing winter storm. An NDOT spokesperson says its drivers expect high winds to kick up snow, limiting visibility later this week. As for pavement and precipitation, a spokesperson says they're concerned about what will fall Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions may not be totally cleared until Friday or Saturday.
iheart.com
Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
klin.com
Emergency Proclamation Issued Due To This Week’s Blizzard
Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation Friday for affected counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following this week’s blizzard. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations.
PLANetizen
Federal Infrastructure Bill Accelerates Nebraska’s Plans for 600-Mile Expressway
Nebraska is already 30 years and $1.8 billion into a project to add a 600- mile expressway connecting every Nebraska community with more than 15,000 people. The four-lane, divided expressway would connect communities along 16 identified corridors. Eric Bamer reports in a paywalled article for the Omaha World-Herald that the...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials warn of wind chills as low as -50 for the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Extreme cold weather and dangerously cold wind chills ranging from -35 to -50 are forecast for Wednesday night to Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, hazardous travel conditions and dangerous wind chills may develop starting Wednesday night. In addition to the extreme cold, accumulating...
1011now.com
Utility companies urging energy conservation ahead of winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With dangerous cold expected later this week, utility companies want you to be prepared. Almost two years ago, thousands of Nebraskans woke up without power due to extreme cold because some of those companies had to run rolling outages. Power companies said they aren’t anticipating another round of rolling blackouts, but said it’s important to conserve energy amid freezing temperatures.
News Channel Nebraska
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Traffic Death Numbers Rising
December 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 19 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
Grants available for historic renovation work in rural Neb.
LINCOLN — Applications are being sought for $350,000 in grant funds available for repair and rehabilitation of historic properties in communities of less than 30,000 population. The Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program, being administered by History Nebraska, is intended for properties listed on the National Register of Historic...
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
KETV.com
'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
KETV.com
Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather could be severe this week
NEBRASKA -- Weather experts are telling Nebraskans to prepare for a potentially brutal week of winter weather. Winter storm watches have been issued for dozens of counties in central and eastern Nebraska. Forecasters say as of now, it's too early to be talking about exact numbers, but officials with the...
KSNB Local4
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
klin.com
Black Hills Energy Urges Customers To Prepare For Dangerous Cold Weather
Frigid air and snow are on the way and Black Hills Energy wants you to be prepared. “Nebraskans deserve safe and reliable natural gas, so we’ve built our system for peak conditions like what we’ll experience this week,” says Black Hills Energy Operations Director Quintin Gaddis.
News Channel Nebraska
Poll: Drought worries grow
New numbers find more than half of Nebraskans are very worried about the state drying up. According to the latest Rural Nebraska Poll, drought is on a lot of minds as 2022 comes to an end. NCN’s Joe Jordan reports, see above.
