The December Federal Open Market Committee policy statement and news conference were not the news markets were hoping for. While raising the terminal rate higher than expected, the Powell Fed also poured cold water on the hopes of a Fed pivot. Sorry, but no rate cuts coming in 2023. Absent a severe recession and financial instability, the Federal Reserve is still sticking to its guns when it comes to taming inflation.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO