inforney.com
Donate PJs to residents at Denton, Dallas Sage Oak senior communities
Senior communities Sage Oak of Denton and Sage Oak of Dallas are partnering with local nonprofit VPN access nPajamas for Seniors to collect donations through January. The campaign invites locals to donate pajamas and socks for older adults in need. Requested items include men’s and women’s pajamas sized medium to 7X, women’s nightgowns and men’s sleep shirts sized medium to extra large, and Walmart or Target gift cards.
inforney.com
Where to get vegan fare in Denton for your holiday meal
If you’re planning a holiday meal free of animal products — or catering to other special dietary needs — Denton has several spots that offer both premade takeout items and specialty grocery products. Mashup Market. Mashup Market, located at 1302 W. Hickory St. near the University of...
inforney.com
Terrell High School student paints ornament for capitol Christmas Tree
TERRELL, Texas — An ornament designed and painted by a Terrell High School student hangs in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol this Christmas. Evelyn Aviles hand-painted the ornament as a tribute to her school by including the Terrell High School mascot, a tiger, with a bow and the words "Terrell 2022" across the top. Representative Bell and wife Annette hung the ornament from the tree in a special ceremony in the House Chamber.
inforney.com
What’s open, what’s closed: Small businesses close; new shopping, dining spots make Denton home
Casual brunch spot Flying Squirrel announced early last month that the restaurant would close following the death of owner and founder Adam Hasley. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St. and known for its albino squirrel mascot, Lucky, the restaurant hosted an art market the day before the Nov. 3 announcement about the closure.
inforney.com
Inflation proving to be stickier than the Fed bargained for
The December Federal Open Market Committee policy statement and news conference were not the news markets were hoping for. While raising the terminal rate higher than expected, the Powell Fed also poured cold water on the hopes of a Fed pivot. Sorry, but no rate cuts coming in 2023. Absent a severe recession and financial instability, the Federal Reserve is still sticking to its guns when it comes to taming inflation.
inforney.com
DeSoto police jurors work on new redistricting plan in response to lawsuit threat
MANSFIELD, La. – The demographer who drew up the DeSoto Police Jury’s redistricting plan is back at the drawing board with changes suggested from a work session last week. Demographer Mike Hefner said he took the plan police jurors ditched the previous week and made deviations. But even more were made by jurors seeking to balance their populations.
