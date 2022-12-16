Enterprise man waives right to speedy trial

ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man arrested in connection to sex crimes has waived his right to have his case brought to trial within 60 days.

Austin Quinby, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 6, on charges of first-degree rape, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. A grand jury has indicted him on all counts.