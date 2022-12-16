ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AM 1390 KRFO

Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?

Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Deadline

Tom White Announces Resignation As Editor Of IDA’s Documentary Magazine, Citing “Toxic Context” At Nonprofit Org

Tom White is stepping down as editor of Documentary magazine, after more than 22 years at the helm of the IDA publication. It’s the latest staff departure at the International Documentary Association and follows the surprise resignation announcement earlier this month from IDA executive Rick Pérez, whose decision takes effect on Friday. White’s resignation becomes effective January 4, 2023. In a message posted on Facebook (see full text below), he wrote, “My mental health–namely, my depression–instigated by the exodus of 18 of my colleagues since the beginning of this year, and the toxic context that spurred that exodus, has worsened over the...
IDAHO STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78

Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

When Iggy Pop Got Freaked Out by Elton John in a Gorilla Suit

Iggy Pop recalled his terror when he faced off with someone in a huge gorilla suit – and it turned out to be Elton John. The incident took place around 1973, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Pop admitted that he, for one, was under the influence of drugs at the time.
AM 1390 KRFO

Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
OAKLAND, CA
AM 1390 KRFO

The Tubes’ Co-founding Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75

The Tubes confirm that bassist Rick Anderson has died at age 75. No cause was revealed. He co-founded the group in 1972, after work in a precursor band called the Beans with Tubes bandmates Bill Spooner, Vince Welnick and Bob McIntosh. Anderson played on all eight Tubes albums between 1975-96, as the band built a reputation for larger-than-life concerts. Welnick later went on to work with the Grateful Dead.
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

