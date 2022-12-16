BBL|12: '15' - Sydney Thunder break record for all-time lowest score from an all-out Adelaide Strikers attack

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Was The Gabba pitch good or bad for cricket? Pat Cummins, Dean Elgar divided over two-day Test
Australia's triumph over South Africa inside two days has caused plenty of debate across the cricket community, with all eyes on The Gabba curators for an extremely bowler-friendly pitch. In less than 150 overs during the first Test in Brisbane, 34 wickets fell between the two sides as the hosts...
Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion
Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.
'Absolutely not' - Socceroos striker Jason Cummings reveals France star's brutal snub at World Cup 2022
Socceroos striker Jason Cummings has opened up on a brutal series of snubs he suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Scottish-born Aussie came off the bench in the team's first match of the tournament against reigning champions France. Cummings wasn't able to find the back of...
Argentina team bus accident: Two fans jump off overpass to get on, but one missed during World Cup parade
The celebration in Buenos Aires of Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory produced some incredible scenes as millions of people flocked to the city to see the Albiceleste players bring the trophy home. Lionel Messi and many other players rode on an open-top bus through the city, mobbed by a sea...
How much money does World Cup winner get for winning the final? Prize in store for 2022 FIFA champions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it's also one of the richest. While teams are mainly just desperate to lift the holy grail of football, success on the world stage also comes with a handsome financial reward. As an event that...
Kylian Mbappe historic World Cup hat trick: France star becomes second player to nab three goals in FIFA championship
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kylian Mbappe put on the performance of a lifetime in Sunday's World Cup final, bagging three goals to singlehandedly push France to penalties before falling short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mbappe bookended a sensational volley in the 82nd minute with two penalties, etching...
Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker officially re-sign with South Sydney Rabbitohs
Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker have both officially re-signed with South Sydney, giving fans and the club an early Christmas present. The superstar duo, who have become a lethal attacking combination for the Rabbitohs in recent years, will both remain at the club for the foreseeable future after inking new contracts.
BOTHROYD: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo was never an argument — World Cup win proves Argentina icon is the GOAT
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former England ace and Premier League star Jay Bothroyd reflects on the World Cup final, and the end of the Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate. That was the greatest World Cup final ever, certainly in my lifetime. Argentina were absolutely fantastic, their...
What channel is 2022 World Cup final on? Argentina vs France TV details in Australia for FIFA showpiece
After 63 matches in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has arrived. Reigning champions France are one win away from defending their title but must stop an Argentina side looking to send off Lionel Messi with one of few trophies that have eluded him to date. This final match...
Why is Julian Alvarez called 'Spider'? Explaining nickname for Argentina and Man City's World Cup star
If a forward playing in Manchester City's first team can be termed a relative unknown, Julian Alvarez has made his abilities crystal clear during a sensational debut FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina. The 22-year-old was directly involved in five goals between the group stage and the final, netting four...
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
