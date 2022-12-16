Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel's Hypno-Hustler: Details Only Huge Spidey Fans Know About The Villain
When The Hollywood Reporter announced that Donald Glover was working on a spin-off "Spider-Man" movie about the Hypno-Hustler, many Marvel fans were likely confused. Created in 1978 by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer, the Hypno-Hustler is one of many gimmicky Marvel characters from the 1970s built to piggyback on popular trends. The frontman of a disco band called the Mercy Killers, he used hypnotizing music to rob people blind, before being stopped by the web-slinging hero. All in all, not one of Marvel's most famous or popular bad guys.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Poster Reveals Scarlet Spider, Julie Carpenter, And More
One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023 is the animated superhero flick "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the sequel to the Academy Award-winning "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." As its name suggests, the film itself focuses on the journey of protagonist Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he travels across a wide variety of different universes, each inhabited by its own unique variation of Spider-Man.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
James Gunn Implies The DCU Future Won't Have The Studio Interference Faced By Zack Snyder
Since it first launched with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU) had a rocky go. Snyder was meant to helm the superhero cinematic universe at Warner Bros. and proceeded to make "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which was followed by David Ayer's "Suicide Squad." Both movies were critically panned on release. By the time Snyder got to work on 2017's "Justice League," it was clear the studio's faith in him was shaken. A personal tragedy in Snyder's family led him to abandon the film mid-production, and "The Avengers" director Joss Whedon was called in for extensive reshoots (via Hollywood Reporter). Though not without bright spots such as "Wonder Woman," "Aquaman," and "Shazam!" the DCEU was unquestionably a disaster.
Jerry Bruckheimer Insists Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Happening
Nearly six years after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise last set sail — seemingly for good — there's renewed talk that it might make a comeback. Of course, this all depends on whether a script will ever get made. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have...
Yellowstone Star Wes Bentley Sought Out Sobriety Thanks To Robert Downey Jr.
American actor Wes Bentley first became prominent with his supporting role as the creepy, pot-dealing neighbor in 1999's "American Beauty." His eccentric turn as Ricky Fitts would launch an acting career defined by oddball characters that exist firmly in the space of overcoming obstacles while maintaining a moral ambiguity between good and bad. The actor's career steadily rose throughout the 2000s thanks to a diverse pantheon of performances, but this would soon clash with real-life demons as Bentley battled drug addiction and depression toward the end of the decade. By the late 2000s, the star of "Yellowstone" had a severe heroin addiction he was said to have developed in a mere matter of days.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Thought The Recoms Could Have Used More Love
With science fiction being what it is, fans had every reason to expect that "Avatar: The Way of Water" would build on the science – both human technological and Pandoran natural – from the first movie. And it seems that, for the most part, expectations were met. Not only are viewers introduced to a whole new race of Na'vi with their own deep connections to their environment, the Metkayina, but also to an invading human force that's both more desperate and a bit more biotechnologically advanced.
Dwayne Johnson Claims Black Adam May Still Have A Future In The DCU (Just Not In Its Next Chapter)
It's been a rough month to be a DC fan. Despite four live-action movies on the books for 2023, it's been hard for fans to get excited with all of the announcements and change-ups happening behind the scenes. This is all thanks to the promotion of James Gunn and Peter Safran to become the new heads of DC film and television. That means they're in charge of creating a cohesive vision for the future of DC projects. It also means massive changes to the current state of the DCEU, which has resulted in headlines like "Wonder Woman 3" getting put on the back burner and Henry Cavill being out as Superman.
Stephen Lang Believes Avatar 2's Quaritch Can Be Redeemed While The Original Was Too Set In His Ways
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Everyone loves a good redemption story. In some ways, the very first "Avatar" is one itself. After all, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) initially comes to Pandora with an invading army looking to strip the moon of its natural resources despite its Indigenous population and the resulting upset to the ecological balance. But as fans know, by the film's end, he is both spiritually and biologically Na'vi, fighting to protect his new home alongside Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and the rest of the Omaticaya.
What Stephen Lang Was Really Like On Avatar 2's Set, According To The Young Stars
Protecting your home, your family, and nature. They're central themes in James Cameron's "Avatar." The 2009 film follows the Resources Development Administration, which forces its way into Pandora in order to take control of a valuable mineral known as Unobtainium. Their strategy is to place team members into the bodies of avatars that look like the Na'vi who inhabit Pandora. While team member Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is working his way into the tribe, he meets Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and realizes that there is much more to this planet than Unobtainium. And while his new perspective ultimately helps to save Pandora, it's not a perspective that everyone is on board with. And that includes Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the leader of the Resources Development Administration's operation. The end of "Avatar" depicts an epic showdown between Colonel Quaritch's team and the Na'vi, who ultimately win the battle for their home. It's during this battle that Colonel Quaritch is killed by Neytiri, but death is apparently not stopping this big bad from returning to Pandora.
Kiri's Name Explains Everything About Her Mysterious Birth In Avatar 2
Even after the mighty three-hour runtime of "Avatar: The Way of Water," fans are still left with an ocean full of questions about the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic and where things could lead in the upcoming sequels. What will be the ultimate fate of Spider (Jack Champion), and will we ever find out who his mother is? What will Colonel Miles Quaritch's (Stephen Lang) plan of action be after losing to Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) again? Will the tulkuns finally fight alongside the Na'vi people? It goes to show that even after we feel there's no more to learn about Pandora, Cameron and company still have some tricks up their slippery sleeves to keep us invested and wanting more.
Joseph Kosinski Loved Working With Tom Cruise On Top Gun: Maverick
Director Joseph Kosinski is no stranger to high-octane action sequences. A CGI specialist, he made his feature-length directorial debut in 2010 with the neon behemoth "Tron: Legacy." Kosinski collaborated with Tom Cruise for his 2013 follow-up, the sci-fi thriller, "Oblivion." Retrospectively, Kosinski realized that "Oblivion" shared some of the same DNA as "Top Gun: Maverick," his next project with Cruise.
James Cameron Hasn't Ruled Out Relaunching The Terminator Franchise
If there's one thing Hollywood has learned by now, it's that a bet against James Cameron is probably a losing wager. The director is known for going big, and budgets on his projects often balloon to massive proportions, but the box office returns speak for themselves. A love story set inside a disaster movie? "Titanic" remains the go-to for both genres. A metaphor for colonialism that also pioneers new digital filmmaking techniques? Both installments of "Avatar" have you covered. And how about robot assassins from the future in two films that question the ethics of human-driven technological progress? There's a reason both "Terminator" and "Terminator 2" remain household names.
Avatar 3 Reportedly Has A Tulkun-Sized Runtime Of Nine Hours Ahead Of James Cameron's Cuts
Moviegoers are now returning to the world of Pandora more than a decade after it was introduced in "Avatar." The 2009 film garnered three wins and nine nominations at the Academy Awards in 2010. And now, fans can experience its highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film introduced Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a Marine who joins an operation that's infiltrating Pandora because it's the home to a valuable mineral known as unobtainium. As part of the mission, Jake and his teammates take on the likeness of the Na'vi, the inhabitants of Pandora. While learning about the culture, Jake becomes smitten with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the two ultimately help take down the operation that's threatening the Na'vi's home.
Oscar Isaac Put Up A Fight To Take Home One Iconic Prop From The Set Of Star Wars
Oscar Isaac's iconic portrayal of Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy is beloved by many, with some calling the role one of Oscar Isaac's best performances. Isaac brings his all to the role, displaying high-levels of emotion in tense scenes and a deep love for his friends and the rebel cause.
Jake's Gun Safety Mistake In Avatar 2 That Could Have Spelled Disaster For Neytiri
From the beginning moments of James Cameron's 2009 visual undertaking, "Avatar," it was clear that protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) defined himself by his military service. In direct opposition to his scientist twin brother, Jake decided to join the Marines. And though his career came to a decisive halt after sustaining a battle injury, Jake still holds dear the ideals of his service. It is why he agrees to spy for Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and uses his knowledge of firearms while on Pandora.
Did Spider Turn Heel? Avatar 2 Fans Weigh In On His Divisive Actions
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years of setbacks, delays, and technical innovation, James Cameron and company are ready to let audiences dive back into the world of Pandora with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film follows the new adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family as they must evacuate their forest home and live with an ocean-dwelling Na'vi tribe to escape the wrath of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). It also introduces a new crop of characters to the "Avatar" universe that are sure to have a long-lasting effect on the saga moving forward.
The First Trailer For Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Goes Over With A Bang
Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" looks set to be one of the most exciting releases of 2023. For a start, it's a new movie from the maestro behind "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk," so it was always going to be highly anticipated. However, the new trailer for the upcoming biopic is, as the cool kids used to say, the bomb.
Charlie Cox Politely Shuts Down She-Hulk Critics
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finished up its run on Disney+ back in October, and from a surface-level view, it seemed to be yet another well-received addition to the MCU. The comedy superhero show received a solid 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, who praised Tatiana Maslany's portrayal of the eponymous Jennifer Walters. The series served as an origin story for She-Hulk, giving viewers an inside look at how Walters balanced her personal and work life while trying to come to terms with her new-found powers.
Avatar 2 Fans Have A Clear Favorite When It Comes To Jake And Neytiri's Kids
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Along with themes like humanity's treatment of nature and the consequences of imperialism, one of the core components of the first "Avatar" movie is the developing relationship between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Now that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally out, viewers get to see what the couple has been up to in the years since they banished humans from Pandora. And while they've been focused on leading the Omaticaya clan, they've also grown their family, which now includes oldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), another son named Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and a young daughter named Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). Their unit also includes an adopted daughter named Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and a human boy named Spider (Jack Champion).
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0