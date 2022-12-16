Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Push to expand access to opioid overdose reversal medication
A company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa. Larry Lanier is a lobbyist for Emergent Biosolutions, which manufacturers the opioid reversal drug naloxone and sold under the brand name NARCAN. “Our country’s in the midst of an...
Shortage of veterinarians leading to long waits for pet care
Pet ownership grew across the country and around Iowa during the pandemic and now it has become harder to find a veterinarian to treat the animals. The State Director of the Humane Society of the U.S. Preston Moore says the increase in pet ownership came as Iowa struggled to recruit new veterinarians while simultaneously losing vets to other states. There is now a backlog of medical visits and he says there’s some evidence to suggest that the pandemic played a role as pet owners were choosing to put off bringing in their pets.
Des Moines police say three people shot, only one still alive
Authorities say three people were shot, two of them fatally, in central Iowa early this morning. Responding to a shots fired call, Des Moines police discovered the bodies of two people in a house around 3 AM. Police say both had been shot to death. A third person was located...
Group hopes Minnesota land purchase will help Spirit Lake water quality
The acquisition of land in Minnesota could help boost the water quality in northwest Iowa’s Spirit Lake. The Spirit Lake Protective Association’s, John Smeltzer, says he’s been worried for a decade about the amount of sediment being pumped from the cropland north of the lake — and that’s why they’ve partnered with a Minnesota conservation organization to buy the 195 acres to restore it to wetland and prairie.
Holiday light displays are pretty — and they can be pretty distracting, too
It’s the time of year when some Iowans like to pack the family into the van at dusk, switch the radio to Christmas music, and drive around town taking in the colorful holiday light displays. AAA-Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says if you’ll be making the rounds, remember to follow...
Iowa State cancels basketball games
With a winter storm watch for Central Iowa in effect from Wednesday evening through late Friday, Iowa State’s Dec. 21 men’s basketball game vs. Omaha and its Dec. 22 women’s basketball game vs. Drake have been cancelled due to potential severe weather conditions, and will not be made up, the Cyclone Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning.
