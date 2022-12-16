Pet ownership grew across the country and around Iowa during the pandemic and now it has become harder to find a veterinarian to treat the animals. The State Director of the Humane Society of the U.S. Preston Moore says the increase in pet ownership came as Iowa struggled to recruit new veterinarians while simultaneously losing vets to other states. There is now a backlog of medical visits and he says there’s some evidence to suggest that the pandemic played a role as pet owners were choosing to put off bringing in their pets.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO