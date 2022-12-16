Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Deputy: Escape attempt ends on slippery sidewalk
ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate faces an additional charge of escape by a felony prisoner after allegedly attempting a slippery getaway at a downtown traffic light. Eric M. Cabibi, 24, was originally arrested in August on two felony drug charges. According to a Dec. 17 arrest report, he was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment and an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was in charge of watching over him.
Elko Daily Free Press
Speeding enforcement returns as a post-pandemic priority
ELKO – Drivers who have been pushing the pedal to the metal without fear of being pulled over may have a surprise coming. Law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrols for speeding and aggressive driving – behaviors that are among the holdovers affecting public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Richard B. Aguilar, 54, of Elko was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for third-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,195. Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah
ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
Elko Daily Free Press
County to hear requests from two Elko Summit property developers
ELKO -- Elko County Board of Commissioners will consider two actions this week related to developments along Lamoille Highway at Elko Summit. The board meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Nannini Administration Building. Commissioners will consider a request from Ridge Top LLC for vacating a 50-foot right...
Elko Daily Free Press
Gregory Insurance Agency reopens in new building
ELKO – Gregory Insurance Agency is back in a new building with a new feature for customers almost three years after fire destroyed its former home. “I’m so glad to be back,” said owner Leah Gregory. “We’ve got a drive-up window. That’s a highlight for me.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Temperatures plunge in Elko County
ELKO – Temperatures in parts of Elko County dipped Sunday morning to lows not seen for some time. The coldest spot was minus-24 at Charleston south of Jarbidge, according to a report posted by the National Weather Service. Ryndon dropped to minus-18. The temperature in Elko was around minus-12...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free Healthy Teen programs during Winter Break for youth in Grades 5-7 (ages 10-12) and Grades 8-12 (minimum age 13). These lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, effective communication, and peer pressure. Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, and goal setting, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.
Elko Daily Free Press
Roger Hubert Stewart
SPRING CREEK—Roger Hubert Stewart of Spring Creek, NV, passed away on November 21, 2022, at 73. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Roger was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from high school in 1967. He was proud to attend Woodstock in 1969 while enrolled at Dickinson College, PA, where he received a Bachelor’s in History in 1971. After college, he was a radio DJ, enjoyed writing screenplays, and followed his favorite British rock band, The Who, while they toured the US. He graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1989 and became a private investigator in LA. In 1990, he worked as a Nevada State Public Defender in Ely, NV, then moved to Elko, where he served as a public defender for 27 years in the Elko Justice and District Courts. He later became Chief Deputy of the Public Defender’s Office. Roger cherished his job and truly cared about his clients. He never wanted to retire and wanted to continue to give the voiceless a voice in the justice system.
Elko Daily Free Press
December STARS announced by school district
ELKO — Ruben Duran and Heidi Ballard were selected as the Elko County School District’s December Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients. Duran is the Building Superintendent at West Wendover Elementary School. Nominated by a colleague who wishes to remain anonymous, they explained Mr. Duran makes...
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Bert Charles Munger, Sr.
ELKO—Bert Munger was born in Twin Falls, ID to William and Johanna Munger. At the age of 17, Bert joined the United States Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning to the USA, Bert received his degree in education and started teaching in Wells, NV in 1949. In 1966, Bert moved his family to Elko and took a position as the principal for Grammar #2. After 30-plus years, Bert retired from ECSD. To stay active, he long-term subbed for the rural schools and went to work for many local businesses in their sporting goods departments. Bert worked for Walmart for another 20-plus years as a way to keep busy and stay in touch with his numerous students and friends. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and the great outdoors.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
