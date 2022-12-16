Read full article on original website
jessica veltri
3d ago
Duval county, Jacksonville, birthplace of desatan...yeah this won't be a good 'ol boy network...these people's parents weren't klan or anything.😒
Reply
7
Related
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade
On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
westorlandonews.com
Governor DeSantis Appoints Four to Board of Professional Engineers
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Christopher Dawson, James Gonzalez, and Sam Mousa and the reappointment of Yassi Myers to the Board of Professional Engineers. Here’s more on those appointed by Gov. DeSantis:. Christopher Dawson. Dawson is a Shareholder at GrayRobinson, P.A. He is a current Board Member...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Attorneys recognized for community service
The Federal Bar Association Jacksonville Chapter recognized outstanding members for service to the community at the 16th annual Honorable Harvey E. Schlesinger Spirit of Giving Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 8 at The River Club. “We honor the season and we honor those who go above and beyond and use their...
DeSantis's Top Reelection Donors Revealed: Who Owns Florida Leadership?
Ron DeSantis's reelection victory was nothing short of spectacular. The governor won in a landslide re-election in November and was supported by almost 66,000 donations rolled in from across the country.
floridapolitics.com
Fight brewing between Nassau County, Fernandina Port over meeting room
It’s not quite “no room at the inn” for the Port of Fernandina’s Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA) this holiday season, though some Commissioners are wondering whether Nassau County is being a Scrooge about its meeting space. OHPA, which doesn’t have a permanent meeting spot,...
Baker Act exams among Florida children reach historic new high
Recently-released state reveals more involuntary psychiatric exams were done on kids during than ever reported by the state.
DeSantis pushes lawmakers to pass permitless carry law in 2023
Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would change Florida law to allow gun owners to carry a gun in public without a permit.
Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida
It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
floridapolitics.com
Florida’s new medical marijuana rules mean higher application, renewal fees
It'll cost $146,000 to submit an application, more than double the current fee. The state has issued a pair of emergency rules that lay out how new licenses will be awarded and what current medical marijuana treatment centers must do to maintain their licenses. New entities wanting to operate in...
wlrn.org
With deadline looming, environmental groups push Florida to oppose expanding Gulf drilling
To win support from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for its climate-fighting Inflation Reduction Act earlier this year, the White House included a perk for the oil and gas industry: expanded new drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Now environmental groups in Florida want Gov. Ron DeSantis to fight...
State Of Florida Issues 6 Letters Seeking Worker Verification
The state of Florida has issued letters to the non-profit American National Red Cross and five companies seeking affidavits about compliance with a law requiring employers to check the immigration status of new workers. In a news release Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
Do Citizens policy holders have to get flood insurance?
It's supposed to be the state insurer of last resort, but more than a million Floridians rely on Citizens Property Insurance.
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit for Winn-Dixie’s $3.8 million renovation in College Park
In preparation for a 2023 opening, the city issued a permit Dec. 19 for ShayCore LLC to renovate space at College Park in Arlington for Winn-Dixie at a project cost of $3.84 million. ShayCore will remodel 43,615 square feet of space for the Jacksonville-based grocer, which is returning to the...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Goes After Businesses For E-Verify Noncompliance
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is cracking down on employment of unauthorized aliens through usage of the E-Verify system. Six companies, however, have not complied. The Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity is sending their final letters to these six companies, demanding they comply with the E-Verify law within 30 days.
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearm
U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Pernell Dewayne Bodiford, Jr., 24, of Jacksonville, with illegally purchasing a firearm by providing a false statement to a federal firearms dealer.
Comments / 11