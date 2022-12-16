Read full article on original website
Jewish outreach organization hosting first-ever Chanukah celebration in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A Jewish holiday tradition is coming to Idaho Falls Wednesday night and the community is invited to attend. Chabad-Lubavitch of Idaho, a Jewish outreach organization, is sponsoring the first-ever Chanukah Celebration. The main focus of the event will be a menorah lighting ceremony, an eight-day ritual that begins on Dec. 19 with the lighting of a candle. A candle is lit each day until Dec. 26 when all eight candles are lit up.
Because Kids Grieve House throws event to help those grieving
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This holiday season one organization is looking to give a helping hand to those grieving a lost loved one. 20 years ago, Revis Turner lost his wife. It was then that he noticed there are not any groups for kids who lost a loved one.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus in Pocatello, will host winter solstice activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. They will be discussing the solstice, winter ecology (how animals adapt to winter), talking about snowflakes and making paper ones. ...
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
School Closure – December 19, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have a school closure for you. Mackay School District #182 has cancelled school for today. The post School Closure – December 19, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Norma Lou Olson
Norma Lou Olson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho Falls Lincoln 6th Ward, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, with Bishop Mike Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
Community rallies around Inkom family whose home was destroyed in weekend fire
INKOM – A local firefighter and his family were shocked to learn their house burned down while they were out of town over the weekend. Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner’s home on Rapid Creek Road caught fire around noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Inkom Volunteer Fire Department.
Community rallies around local fire chief who lost his home in weekend blaze
INKOM — A local member of the firefighting community lost his home to a fire Saturday afternoon. Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the Rapid Creek Road home of Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner around noon Saturday for the report of a residence on fire, Inkom Fire Public Information Officer Dean Hazen told the Idaho State Journal on Monday. The back...
Have You Seen This? Idaho builders rescue deer from the ice
SHELLEY, Idaho — Raise your hand if you have a hard time balancing at the ice rink. I know I sure do. Ice skating, for me, is basically just a never-ending series of seat drops. If I can somehow finish a trip to the rink without a bruised tailbone, I consider myself lucky.
Who’s affected by Idaho’s TikTok ban? Universities release new guidance
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho public university students, faculty and visitors can no longer access TikTok on campus internet networks. That’s after Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week joined more than a dozen other Republican governors in banning the popular social media app from state-owned devices and networks.
Blackfoot passes animal ordinance with amendments
The city of Blackfoot passed an animal ordinance unanimously at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting after much discussion on the specifics of the ordinance. Councilwoman Jan Simpson proposed the ordinance, which was modeled after a Boise ordinance and adapted to better suit Blackfoot.
Logan Scott Barnett
Logan Scott Barnett, 30, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. No services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Bessie Stoddard
Bessie Stoddard, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Temperatures increasing overnight and Tuesday with a chance of snow
A stormy weather pattern arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see temps warming slightly with scattered mountain snow Tuesday and more region-wide snow showers for Wednesday. Monday night, a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8°. Tuesday, Cloudy with a few snow showers....
