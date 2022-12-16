Read full article on original website
Anyone else? Assessing Michigan's transfer portal needs at each position after Wolverines' run of commitments
Two weeks, ago the NCAA's first Transfer Portal window opened for the 2022-23 football offseason opened, and boy, did Michigan hit the ground running. Despite being one of only four teams still contending for a championship, the Wolverines hit the transfer portal harder than any team in the country. Michigan reached out to dozens of recruits, and have already landed five of them. All five rank among 247Sports' top 75 transfer recruits so far this cycle, and three are ranked in the top 25, giving Michigan the No. 1 transfer portal recruiting class in the country thus far.
Inside Michigan football's nation-leading success in the transfer portal
Within minutes of the Michigan football team’s 42-27 win over Ohio State last fall, the Wolverines’ most ardent fans turned their attention to the recruiting impact. It sounds cutthroat, but in a sport where talent acquisition is completely continent upon top players simply wanting to be a part of the program you build, big, long-awaited wins are shortly followed by many wondering if the next generation of top football players were paying attention.
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
Michigan State football transfer portal player tracker: Who's coming, who's going
Here is a summary of Michigan State football players coming or going through the transfer portal. Athletes may withdraw their name at any time. Players coming to East Lansing for 2023 season LB Aaron Alexander, Massachusetts ...
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy defends Michigan OL winning Joe Moore Award
Greg McElroy is going to bat for Michigan after winning the Joe Moore Award. McElroy defended the Wolverines during the latest episode of “Always College Football with Greg McElroy,” stating that the voters made the right call in terms of the best offensive. Michigan and Georiga were the 2 finalists for the 2022 season.
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
Chaney football standout commits to Big Ten program
Chaney standout DJ Waller announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday evening.
Webblog: Pre-signing day Crystal Ball call no. 2
In a recent Webblog detailing Michigan’s receiver recruiting with signing day fast approaching, I highlighted the Wolverines standing with top targets Karmello English.
Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3
The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
Detroit News
State hoops: In Bates-Davis battle, EMU bench player saves day vs. Detroit
Ypsilanti — It was about a half-hour after the game, the arena was nearly empty, and Detroit Mercy head men's basketball coach Mike Davis was sitting courtside when he spotted Eastern Michigan's Yusuf Jihad in the stands. He waved him over. "Man, why do you always have a career...
wcsx.com
Michigan Bracing for Major Snowstorm, Bitter Cold
The chances for a white Christmas in Michigan are getting higher and higher, but if we do get one, it might really hamper Christmas weekend travel. While the beginning of this week will be quiet throughout much of Michigan, that is likely to change as we get closer to the festive holiday. That’s not great news for anything with travel plans.
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
Carhartt plans $4.65M expansion at Michigan headquarters, 125 new jobs
DEARBORN, MI – Carhartt, a 133-year-old apparel company, is investing $4.65 million to expand its headquarters in Michigan and add 125 people to its workforce, officials announced today. A manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, Carhartt was founded in 1889 in Detroit. Its headquarters are in Dearborn.
