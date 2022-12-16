Two weeks, ago the NCAA's first Transfer Portal window opened for the 2022-23 football offseason opened, and boy, did Michigan hit the ground running. Despite being one of only four teams still contending for a championship, the Wolverines hit the transfer portal harder than any team in the country. Michigan reached out to dozens of recruits, and have already landed five of them. All five rank among 247Sports' top 75 transfer recruits so far this cycle, and three are ranked in the top 25, giving Michigan the No. 1 transfer portal recruiting class in the country thus far.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO