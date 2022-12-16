ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Anyone else? Assessing Michigan's transfer portal needs at each position after Wolverines' run of commitments

Two weeks, ago the NCAA's first Transfer Portal window opened for the 2022-23 football offseason opened, and boy, did Michigan hit the ground running. Despite being one of only four teams still contending for a championship, the Wolverines hit the transfer portal harder than any team in the country. Michigan reached out to dozens of recruits, and have already landed five of them. All five rank among 247Sports' top 75 transfer recruits so far this cycle, and three are ranked in the top 25, giving Michigan the No. 1 transfer portal recruiting class in the country thus far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Inside Michigan football's nation-leading success in the transfer portal

Within minutes of the Michigan football team’s 42-27 win over Ohio State last fall, the Wolverines’ most ardent fans turned their attention to the recruiting impact. It sounds cutthroat, but in a sport where talent acquisition is completely continent upon top players simply wanting to be a part of the program you build, big, long-awaited wins are shortly followed by many wondering if the next generation of top football players were paying attention.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school

Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy defends Michigan OL winning Joe Moore Award

Greg McElroy is going to bat for Michigan after winning the Joe Moore Award. McElroy defended the Wolverines during the latest episode of “Always College Football with Greg McElroy,” stating that the voters made the right call in terms of the best offensive. Michigan and Georiga were the 2 finalists for the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3

The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Bracing for Major Snowstorm, Bitter Cold

The chances for a white Christmas in Michigan are getting higher and higher, but if we do get one, it might really hamper Christmas weekend travel. While the beginning of this week will be quiet throughout much of Michigan, that is likely to change as we get closer to the festive holiday. That’s not great news for anything with travel plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target

The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

