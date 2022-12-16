Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: After Musk puts it to a vote, 57% of Twitter poll respondents tell him to resign
December is getting long in the tooth, there’s Christmas music on every radio station, and the poinsettias are in full bloom. It looks like the year is getting close to the end, and we, for two, are perfectly happy to see the back of it. Bring on the last 300 or so hours of the year, and we can start pondering what the new year will bring. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Three counterintuitive 2023 predictions about Musk, SBF and even Kraft
As a service to Tusk Ventures’s current portfolio — and a kind of calling card for potential founders — Tusk every year puts together some thoughts about the changes he sees coming over the next 12-month period. Because he’s often proven right in retrospect, we hopped on a call with him late last week to discuss some of his many 2023 predictions, and these three stood out to us in particular, so we thought we’d share them here.
TechCrunch
Bored Apes creator Yuga Labs appoints Activision’s Daniel Alegre as CEO
“Nicole, Greg, and I have been on the hunt for someone with Daniel’s skill set for some time,” said Yuga co-founder Wylie Aronow in a press release. The crypto company wanted to appoint a gaming veteran as CEO to help work on projects like Otherside, its metaverse gaming platform. As an executive who oversaw franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, Alegre fits the bill. He also worked at Google for more than 16 years, in roles such as president of Global and Strategic Partnerships.
TechCrunch
We had thoughts in 2022. Here are the top takes from the TechCrunch+ team
In 2022, uncertainty continued: Major acquisitions took place, layoffs swept the tech industry and Elon Musk bought Twitter. While that last one may not have been on your 2022 bingo card, it certainly caused quite a bit of commotion here at TechCrunch — and got us talking. This year, a big trend for us was doing “three views” and other collaboration pieces. It’s a fun way for us to work with our colleagues while offering differing opinions about trending topics in the tech space. Here are some of our favorites:
TechCrunch
YouTube to launch Courses in edtech push in India
At its annual India conference on Monday, Google unveiled Courses, a feature that will seek to bring structured learning experience on YouTube. Teachers will be able to publish and organize their videos and provide text reading materials and questions right on the video app. They will be allowed to offer the content for free or charge a fee, the company said.
TechCrunch
FTC puts Zuckerberg on the stand over Meta’s plan to acquire Within
The hearing comes at a tenuous time in Meta’s corporate history. As Meta struggles to realize its dreams of bringing VR into the mainstream, its corporate stock is plummeting while the company recovers from a layoff of 11,000 people, or 13% of its workforce. Meta is losing billions of...
TechCrunch
Tesla stock plunges as investors fear Twitter dramas, loss of China sales
Tesla’s shares hit a more than two-year low of $138 at the time this article was published. Analysts say investors are concerned Musk will sell more shares of Tesla to fund Twitter, and that his antics on the social media platform are hurting the EV maker’s brand. Last week Musk sold around $3.5 billion worth of shares, one of many stock dumps the CEO has done this year.
TechCrunch
Spotify considers rebranding Anchor to Spotify Creator Studio
But now that Anchor has been part of Spotify for almost three years, the company appears to be considering a rebrand. In the survey, sent to some podcasters who have claimed their show on Spotify for Podcasters, Spotify’s user research team shared information about the possible rebrand, which is still being tested with potential users.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Vanity metric dangers, planning for failure, Black founders survey
In the early days, every project is a sprint, and there are times when putting on a show for investors can feel more important than actually serving your customers. Blogs are a great example: Because they’re a cheap way to drive SEO, companies crank them out, then use KPIs like time on site, pages per session and social media likes to demonstrate how successful they’ve been.
TechCrunch
This VC is bullish about American dynamism – ‘the real one’
Whether the current geopolitical order calls for a new wave of isolationism will depend on your worldview, but the desire for the U.S. to be more self-reliant, solve its most glaring issues and stay ahead of its rivals can be found across the political spectrum. Will the answer come from...
TechCrunch
Max Q: A week of firsts
NASA’s Orion capsule returns to Earth as ispace’s lunar lander takes flight. The two missions — the conclusion of NASA’s Artemis I and ispace’s Mission 1 — are some of the clearest signs yet that the moon will likely become a permanent site for scientific missions and commercial activity.
TechCrunch
3 Black founders predict little will change in VC in 2023
To find out how Black founders are planning to manage their time, money, and expectations for the upcoming months, TechCrunch+ surveyed three founders. Sevetri Wilson, the founder of Resilia, said she, like many other founders, is planning for a recession regardless of whether one happens or not. “For us as...
TechCrunch
Benioff’s reported Slack statement muddles message about Salesforce’s view of WFH
Here’s partially what he said, according to the report: “New employees (hired during the pandemic in 2021 & 2022) are especially facing much lower productivity. Is this a reflection of our office policy? Are we not building tribal knowledge with new employees without an office culture?”. It’s a...
TechCrunch
Amazon adds free music videos, viral videos and more ad-supported content to Fire TV
Fire TV customers can find personalized recommendations based on their likes and viewing history, create their own mixes or choose from pre-made playlists, such as Top Holiday Hits, Best of 2022 Recap and Country Today. Users have unlimited music video skips and also have the option to play a continuous stream of similar music videos.
TechCrunch
Amazon and EU settle two antitrust cases, including one focused on merchant data abuse
The initial probe kicked off back in 2018, when regulators launched enquiries into how Amazon was leveraging non-public data from third-party marketplace sellers on its platform to benefit its own competing business as a retailer. The crux of the concerns centered on how Amazon was able to gain an unfair advantage through big data insights as the marketplace owner, such as optimizing its own pricing or deciding what new products to launch and when.
TechCrunch
Important that India’s regulations provide legal and innovation certainty to firms, Google CEO says
India, which legalized several amendments to the nation’s IT rules after contentious back and forth with many tech giants last year, is in the process of shaping and shipping several other key regulatory frameworks that seek to bring a series of major changes to how telecom services, on-demand video players and firms in other sectors operate and handle consumers’ data.
TechCrunch
The top fintech stories of 2022
As this year comes to a close, it’s an obviously fitting time to take a look back at some of the highlights (and lowlights) in the world of fintech news. We started 2022 on a relatively high note. Mega rounds were still taking place! Decacorns were born. Venture capital was still readily available. Then sometime in the second quarter, things took a turn. And they’ve been turning ever since.
TechCrunch
Remembering the startups we lost in 2022
The previous two years were unprecedented in startup land, of course. Some startups blossomed and others struggled amid shutdowns and job losses. Then came the rise and fall of the SPAC wave and global supply issues. Now it’s the economy, stupid. According to figures from Crunchbase, Q3 venture capital dropped a mind-boggling 33% from last quarter and 53% from the same time last year.
TechCrunch
Zeekr files for an IPO, Elon sells more Tesla shares and a message to readers
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Welp, it’s been quite a year for transportation, hasn’t it? The Inflation Reduction Act, the SPAC fallout, the first deliveries from EV startups, Tesla’s factory expansion and FSD beta software rollout, layoffs and consolidation in the autonomous vehicle industry along with some huge commercial AV launch milestones were some of the big news events in 2022.
TechCrunch
TikTok’s new feature will tell you why a particular video appeared in your For You feed
To understand why a particular video has been recommended to you in your For You feed, you can now tap on the share panel and select the question mark icon called “Why this video.” From there, you can see reasons why a particular video was recommended to you.
Comments / 0