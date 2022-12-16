Read full article on original website
Winter storm system to impact holiday weekend
PITTSBURGH — Severe Weather Team 11 is closely watching a late week storm that will have big impacts on holiday travel plans and bring big changes as we head into the weekend. Rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north...
wtae.com
Above freezing Tuesday; rough weekend ahead
PITTSBURGH — While there will be some snow around, the main story is the rapid drop in temperatures. We could see a 30 degree drop in temperatures (from 43 to 13) in two hours Friday morning. This would lead to flash freezing concerns (any water on roadways, especially bridges, would instantly freeze).
Major winter storm will have big impact on holiday travel across Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm is going to bring drastic changes to the area later this week in the form of snow showers and bitterly cold wind chills. Scattered rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north and east of Pittsburgh. Warm air will win out and most of the area will see scattered showers Thursday afternoon and night.
Frigid, white Christmas likely in forecast for Southwestern Pa.
The National Weather Service says chances are good for a white Christmas in parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, although most of the snow is expected to fall in the days ahead of Sunday’s holiday and should stick around because of bone-chilling temperatures. In social media posts Tuesday, the weather service...
wtae.com
Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
wtae.com
Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers
PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
Pittsburgh region gets its first taste of winter weather
It wasn’t much snow — between a half-inch and an inch in most places — but it was enough to bring on hazardous road conditions across western Pennsylvania late Saturday night into Sunday morning. “It’s been a fairly uniform snow across the area,” said National Weather Service...
Coldest Christmas in 40 years forecasted for Pittsburgh
Christmas is a little over a week away and early forecasts show it could be one of the coldest in nearly 40 years. AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says a large mass of arctic air will make its way into the Pittsburgh mid-next week.
Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
Crew of 70 maintains Fort Pitt Tunnel around the clock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Pittsburgh or anywhere near it, or have just been here for a visit, you've no doubt driven through the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Constructed in the late 1950s, it connects much of Pittsburgh's western suburbs to downtown and vice-versa. But is this road more than just a big hole in Mt. Washington? What actually makes it work?To find out, KDKA-TV went inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel and spoke with tunnel manager Paul Manyisha. He says that at this tunnel's core are the dedicated people who work there. "It's really great work that we do out here...
wccsradio.com
ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT
Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
wtae.com
Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures
PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
First major snowfall of the year could hit Pittsburgh later this week
There is the potential for our first major snow of the season toward the end of the week. AccuWeather’s Dean DeVore tells The Big K Morning Show two to six inches of snow could fall across the area Thursday evening into Friday.
wtae.com
Holiday cheer: WalletHub says Pittsburgh is among the best cities for Christmas
PITTSBURGH — WalletHub has announced anew study that says Pittsburgh ranks fourth among 2022’s best cities for Christmas. The folks at WalletHub looked at 32 key indicators and ranked Pittsburgh number one for affordable, high-quality restaurants, eighth for the percent of the Christian population and 15th for the number of food banks per capita.
wtae.com
Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
butlerradio.com
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
wtae.com
SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
nexttv.com
B+C Station Awards: Cheers to the Year’s Top News Anchor, Meteorologist and Sports Anchor
Few reporters have made as big of an impact in the community where they were born and raised as WVUE New Orleans anchor and chief investigative reporter Lee Zurik. Crescent City native Zurik anchors the 5, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts for the Gray Television-owned station referred to on-air as Fox 8. Station executives said his investigative reporting has led to impactful criminal investigations of high-ranking officials.
butlerradio.com
First Responders Battle Butler Blaze
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the city of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 3:30 p.m. for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street near Butler Memorial Hospital. Firefighters from the city of Butler and...
