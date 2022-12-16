ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Winter storm system to impact holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — Severe Weather Team 11 is closely watching a late week storm that will have big impacts on holiday travel plans and bring big changes as we head into the weekend. Rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Above freezing Tuesday; rough weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH — While there will be some snow around, the main story is the rapid drop in temperatures. We could see a 30 degree drop in temperatures (from 43 to 13) in two hours Friday morning. This would lead to flash freezing concerns (any water on roadways, especially bridges, would instantly freeze).
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Major winter storm will have big impact on holiday travel across Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm is going to bring drastic changes to the area later this week in the form of snow showers and bitterly cold wind chills. Scattered rain showers will usher in the first round of changes Thursday with a wintry mix possible north and east of Pittsburgh. Warm air will win out and most of the area will see scattered showers Thursday afternoon and night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers

PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated

OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crew of 70 maintains Fort Pitt Tunnel around the clock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Pittsburgh or anywhere near it, or have just been here for a visit, you've no doubt driven through the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Constructed in the late 1950s, it connects much of Pittsburgh's western suburbs to downtown and vice-versa. But is this road more than just a big hole in Mt. Washington? What actually makes it work?To find out, KDKA-TV went inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel and spoke with tunnel manager Paul Manyisha. He says that at this tunnel's core are the dedicated people who work there. "It's really great work that we do out here...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT

Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures

PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Holiday cheer: WalletHub says Pittsburgh is among the best cities for Christmas

PITTSBURGH — WalletHub has announced anew study that says Pittsburgh ranks fourth among 2022’s best cities for Christmas. The folks at WalletHub looked at 32 key indicators and ranked Pittsburgh number one for affordable, high-quality restaurants, eighth for the percent of the Christian population and 15th for the number of food banks per capita.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash

An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nexttv.com

B+C Station Awards: Cheers to the Year’s Top News Anchor, Meteorologist and Sports Anchor

Few reporters have made as big of an impact in the community where they were born and raised as WVUE New Orleans anchor and chief investigative reporter Lee Zurik. Crescent City native Zurik anchors the 5, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts for the Gray Television-owned station referred to on-air as Fox 8. Station executives said his investigative reporting has led to impactful criminal investigations of high-ranking officials.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

First Responders Battle Butler Blaze

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the city of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 3:30 p.m. for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street near Butler Memorial Hospital. Firefighters from the city of Butler and...
BUTLER, PA

