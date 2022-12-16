Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans
National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos
High school recruits can officially sign letters of intent starting Wednesday, and while more madness may take place, the Crimson Tide is primed for a big splash.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
Mo Williams returns to Alabama to lead Jackson State vs. alma mater
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A familiar face will be on the opposing bench on Tuesday night when the Alabama men’s basketball team hosts Jackson State for a 6 p.m. tip at Coleman Coliseum. Former Crimson Tide guard Mo Williams, a native of Jackson, Miss., is in his first season...
Former Alabama Offensive Lineman Finds New Home
Former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen has announced his new home. The sophomore will be headed to South Beach to join the Miami Hurricanes football program. "305 let’s handle business," tweeted Cohen. Cohen is one of 14 Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this year, joining Christian...
tdalabamamag.com
What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson ‘110 percent’ bought into Alabama football
The nation’s top junior college linebacker prospect, Justin Jefferson is ready to put it all on the line for Alabama football. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Memphis Tennessee. His blazing speed and athleticism have made him one of the most sought-after junior college linebackers in the country.
dawgpost.com
Former Georgia Bulldog Maria Taylor Gives UGA Helmets to Former Alabama Crimson Tide Stars
ATHENS - Former UGA grad and letterwinner Maria Taylor was in a gift-giving mood Sunday night, and she had the perfect gifts for former Alabama standouts Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Taylor, who played volleyball and basketball at Georgia, gave the duo mini Georgia helmets during a segment that aired...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State
On Tuesday evening at Coleman Coliseum, Mo Williams comes home. Williams played point guard for Alabama basketball from 2001-03 before playing 13 seasons in the NBA. Now, Williams is the head coach of Jackson State, who will travel to play Alabama on Tuesday. While Alabama is coming off of a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
wvtm13.com
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern College president meets with lawmakers asking for $30 million to keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College President Daniel Coleman is calling on state legislators to help the private school out of a financial bind. He’s asking for $30 million, or the institution will close. Lawmakers have a big decision to make. Alabama House Rep. Juandalynn Givan is one...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
wvtm13.com
Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
alabamawx.com
Christmas Cold Wave – Sunday Morning Update
CHRISTMAS COLD WAVE: A bitterly cold, Arctic airmass will invade the Deep South Thursday night, and will persist through the Christmas weekend. Here are some important points as of Sunday morning:. *Ahead of the Arctic front, some light rain is possible late Thursday afternoon. As cold air rushes into the...
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Steel announces executive team changes
O’Neal Steel, a supplier of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products in Birmingham, Ala., has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mitchell Harrison, vice president of operations, will move into a consultative, pre-retirement role. Effective May 1, 2023, he will assume the newly created role of vice president of operations support. Harrison joined the company in 1977.
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
Comments / 0