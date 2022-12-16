National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO