Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."

1 DAY AGO