Here’s Why White Lotus Fans Think Connie Britton Is Returning for Season 3
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Time for another Mossbaucher family vacation. Connie Britton, who played the feuding family's matriarch Nicole in season one of The White Lotus, may have already revealed that she'll be returning to the series for the highly-anticipated third season, according to a recently resurfaced interview.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack
Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
Will There Be a Black Adam Sequel? Dwayne Johnson Says…
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is sharing a glimpse into the future of the Black Adam franchise. On Dec. 20, amid changes to the DC Studios film universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran were made...
Why Kate Winslet Isn't Sure If Mare of Easttown Will Have a Season 2
Watch: See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question. Kate Winslet isn't heading out to Easttown anytime soon. The Mare of Easttown star, who played titular Philly detective Mare Sheehan on the HBO series, is sharing why the network hasn't yet revealed if there'll be a second season of the crime thriller.
Mean Girls the Musical Star Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer. On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32. "Our...
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" After the longtime Below Deck star announced he's leaving the season 10 charter due to ongoing nerve issues affecting his ability to walk, his fate on the hit Bravo series was revealed on the Dec. 19 episode. "My mind's there, my...
Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband & Kids
Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit. Alongside selfies with...
Todrick Hall Shares the Gesture Taylor Swift Made For Fan With Cancer
Taylor Swift has made one of her fan's wildest dreams come true. In a Dec. 19 TikTok, her close friend, Todrick Hall shared a touching story about one of the singer's biggest fans, Estelle, who...
JoJo Siwa’s Ex Avery Cyrus Speaks Out on Their “Very Real” Relationship After Split
JoJo Siwa's ex Avery Cyrus is reflecting on their recent breakup. Just one day after the "Boomerang" singer said she was "used for views and clout" in a cryptic video posted on social media, her ex Avery—who shared news of their split on Dec. 17—is clearing the air.
Kate Moss Brings Back Her Iconic Pink Hair for New Campaign
Kate Moss just proved she's her own inspiration. The supermodel recently channeled a version of herself from the late '90s, as she revived her iconic pink hair for Marc Jacobs' new Resort...
Brad Pitt Celebrates Birthday With Rumored Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt is celebrating another year of life with good company. Before turning 59 on Dec. 18, the Babylon star enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with Ines de Ramon. In pictures obtained by E! News,...
Legendary Judge Leiomy Maldonado Calls Out HBO Max for Removing the Competition Series
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Leiomy Maldonado is clapping back at HBO Max. The Legendary judge is making her feelings known about the streamer after it canceled the voguing competition series and pulled it from its service in early December. "@hbomax,"...
See Paris Hilton Channel Wednesday Addams as She Goes Incognito During Disneyland Trip
Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Paris Hilton is getting mysterious and spooky. While recently enjoying a fun-filled trip at Disneyland, the Paris in Love star looked unrecognizable in a jet-black wig with bangs that was styled in two pigtails. If anything, Paris' hair transformation was reminiscent of Wednesday Addams' signature style.
Jennifer Coolidge Has the Best Reaction to Chloe Fineman’s Saturday Night Live Impression of Her
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Talks Wanting to Join AHS for Years. It's not just us raising a glass to Saturday Night Live's impression of Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus star has nothing but praise for Chloe Fineman's impersonation of her, which the comedian debuted on the Dec. 17 Christmas episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. In the bit, called "Jennifer Coolidge is Impressed by Christmas Stuff," Fineman wore a gold evening gown and the American Pie alum's signature blond locks and proceeded to enact a series of comical reactions to "Christmas stuff" kicking off the skit saying, "Hi, I'm Jennifer Coolidge. I love Christmas."
Zendaya's New Bob Haircut Will Have You Feeling Euphoric
Rue's got a new 'do. Zendaya showed off a freshly chopped caramel-colored bob at the Euphoria FYC event at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 18. Stepping out alongside co-stars Maude...
Everything That Happened in the Kardashian-Jenner Universe in 2022
The Kardashian-Jenner's made the most headlines during 2022. Bible. Okay, so we didn't actually count them all up, but with so many members in the iconic reality TV family, news is bound to be...
See Love Without Border's Aaron Hilariously Explain What "Zaddy" Means to His Partner
Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. Love may not have boundaries, but when it comes to internet slang language, it certainly does. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Love Without Borders' Dec. 21 episode, star Aaron Motacek explains to his new partner Mael Lucas the definition of the internet's favorite word to describe attractive, older celebrity men: zaddy.
