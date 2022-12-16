Read full article on original website
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
'NFL Sunday Ticket' fight appears to have new front-runner
Google's YouTube has reportedly emerged as the front-runner to acquire rights to the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" service after years of it being with DirecTV.
Recipe to success for Bucs, Tom Brady is surprisingly simple
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense were reminded once again that there’s a simple recipe for success, one Tampa needs to utilize more. Before the worst second-half meltdown that Tom Brady has been party to, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was on a roll in Week 15.
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
Jerry Jones turns up the heat for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has turned up the heat on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make a decision. Will he or won’t he?. Dallas signed TY Hilton just a week ago, seemingly taking them out of the market for a top veteran wide receiver. Yet, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Co. insist they’re still willing to wait things out for Odell Beckham Jr., who when healthy has proven to be a Pro Bowl-level talent at his best.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
