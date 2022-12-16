Read full article on original website
Bodies of Missing Men Who Fell Through Ice in Keyhole Reservoir Recovered
On Friday, K2 Radio News reported that the Crook County Sheriff's Office announced that four individuals had fallen through the ice at the Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday, December 15. While two males were rescued from the ice, two other males remained missing. The Crook County Sheriff's Office now reports that...
Sheridan Media
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
