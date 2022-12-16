Read full article on original website
See Love Without Border's Aaron Hilariously Explain What "Zaddy" Means to His Partner
Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. Love may not have boundaries, but when it comes to internet slang language, it certainly does. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Love Without Borders' Dec. 21 episode, star Aaron Motacek explains to his new partner Mael Lucas the definition of the internet's favorite word to describe attractive, older celebrity men: zaddy.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
King Charles III Refused To Give Prince Harry His Blessing To Marry Meghan Markle, Believed She Wasn't 'Worthy Of Their Family': Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has been troublesome for the royal family long before they began airing out their dirty laundry with the Duke of Sussex's relatives.In fact, Harry's father, King Charles III, was in such opposition of their love that he and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, tried banning the red-headed prince from proposing to his now-wife in 2016, a source spilled.Harry had apparently been secretly dating the American actress for a while before Charles and Camilla caught wind of their blossoming romance, but they immediately put their foot down once they learned of what was going on....
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Brad Pitt Celebrates Birthday With Rumored Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt is celebrating another year of life with good company. Before turning 59 on Dec. 18, the Babylon star enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with Ines de Ramon. In pictures obtained by E! News,...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
JoJo Siwa’s Ex Avery Cyrus Speaks Out on Their “Very Real” Relationship After Split
JoJo Siwa's ex Avery Cyrus is reflecting on their recent breakup. Just one day after the "Boomerang" singer said she was "used for views and clout" in a cryptic video posted on social media, her ex Avery—who shared news of their split on Dec. 17—is clearing the air.
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup
One year after Kody Brown and Christine Brown‘s breakup, new details are emerging about the end of their relationship. The exes—whose split was announced in Nov. 2021—spoke out on the Dec. 18...
Mean Girls the Musical Star Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer. On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32. "Our...
Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband & Kids
Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit. Alongside selfies with...
Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Familiar Co-Star on Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family. Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety. Specific...
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s SNL Impersonation
It's not just us raising a glass to Saturday Night Live's impression of Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus star has nothing but praise for Chloe Fineman's impersonation of her, which the comedian...
Lily Allen Responds to Backlash Over Her Comments About "Nepo Babies"
Lily Allen has more to declare. As the discussion of nepotism in Hollywood continues to grow, the "Smile" singer—who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen—recently...
Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" After the longtime Below Deck star announced he's leaving the season 10 charter due to ongoing nerve issues affecting his ability to walk, his fate on the hit Bravo series was revealed on the Dec. 19 episode. "My mind's there, my...
Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
See Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meet Santa in Holiday Family Photo
Watch: Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2. One week before Christmas, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their daughter Sterling to meet Santa Claus. As seen in adorable family pics Brittany shared on Instagram on Dec. 20, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback kept his look casual for the happy holiday outing, rockin' a light blue, short-sleeved button-up shirt paired with distressed jeans and white sneakers.
