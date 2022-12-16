TVLine Items: Rings Alum Joins 1923, ABC Orders Medical Pilot and More

Joseph Mawle is trading Middle-earth for the Yellowstone universe: The Rings of Power alum has joined the cast of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923 , our sister site Variety reports.

Mawle will play Captain Shipley, “the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea,” on the series, which debuts on Paramount+ this Sunday. 1923 traces the Dutton family tree back to the titular year as they first establish the ranching empire seen decades later in Yellowstone , with a cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Mawle, who played Benjen Stark on Game of Thrones , appeared earlier this year on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as villainous Orc leader Adar. He left the series ahead of Season 2 , though, with Sam Hazeldine ( Peaky Blinders ) set to take over the role of Adar.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC has ordered a pilot for The Hurt Unit , a medical drama about a team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. “When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them,” reads the synopsis.

* HBO has announced that Little Films , a half-hour comedy series created/written/directed by and starring Julio Torres ( Los Espookys ), will begin production in February.

* Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a contemporary horror thriller penned by Ian McCulloch ( Yellowstone ), inspired by the bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, and following a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.

* Billy Magnussen ( Made for Love ), Lolly Adefope ( Ghosts ), Darren Goldstein ( Ozark ), Isaac Powell ( American Horror Story ) and Jessica Hynes ( Mood ) have joined the cast of the HBO comedy pilot The Franchise , from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. Also, Daniel Brühl ( Documentary Now! ) and Richard E. Grant ( Loki ) will be recurring guest stars.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?