ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

TVLine Items: Rings Alum Joins 1923, ABC Orders Medical Pilot and More

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQmK6_0jlTLOT300

Joseph Mawle is trading Middle-earth for the Yellowstone universe: The Rings of Power alum has joined the cast of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923 , our sister site Variety reports.

Mawle will play Captain Shipley, “the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea,” on the series, which debuts on Paramount+ this Sunday. 1923 traces the Dutton family tree back to the titular year as they first establish the ranching empire seen decades later in Yellowstone , with a cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Mawle, who played Benjen Stark on Game of Thrones , appeared earlier this year on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as villainous Orc leader Adar. He left the series ahead of Season 2 , though, with Sam Hazeldine ( Peaky Blinders ) set to take over the role of Adar.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC has ordered a pilot for The Hurt Unit , a medical drama about a team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. “When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them,” reads the synopsis.

* HBO has announced that Little Films , a half-hour comedy series created/written/directed by and starring Julio Torres ( Los Espookys ), will begin production in February.

* Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a contemporary horror thriller penned by Ian McCulloch ( Yellowstone ), inspired by the bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, and following a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.

* Billy Magnussen ( Made for Love ), Lolly Adefope ( Ghosts ), Darren Goldstein ( Ozark ), Isaac Powell ( American Horror Story ) and Jessica Hynes ( Mood ) have joined the cast of the HBO comedy pilot The Franchise , from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. Also, Daniel Brühl ( Documentary Now! ) and Richard E. Grant ( Loki ) will be recurring guest stars.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Perry Mason Return Date, Alona Tal Joins Alex Cross and More

Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday. In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della,...
TVLine

Night Court: Dan Fielding Towers Over Melissa Rauch's Judge Abby Stone in NBC Sequel — 2023 FIRST LOOK

In his latest battle with a Judge Stone, Night Court‘s Dan Fielding certainly has a height advantage. As part of our 2023 First Look series, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at NBC’s continuation of the hit ’80s courtroom comedy, with The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (the daughter of the original series’ Judge Harry Stone) and John Larroquette returning as slick attorney Dan Fielding. In the photo above, Dan is casting a skeptical — maybe even disgusted — look in Abby’s direction as they stand in what looks a lot like Harry’s old judge’s chambers....
TVLine

1923 Cast on the Badass Moves They Learned at 'Cowboy Camp' — Watch

The next time you need to get a large number of cows from one place to another — what? It could happen! — 1923 cast member Marley Shelton should be your first call. “I’m going to blow up Marley’s spot right now,” her co-star and onscreen husband, James Badge Dale, proudly tells TVLine in the video above, “because she’s the Number 1-ranked cattle herder in the Taylor Sheridan universe.” He laughs. “Wiped the floor with the rest of us.” Dale is certain of this fact because he and Shelton, as well as the rest of the cast of Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoff, underwent...
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
TVLine

The Nevers Cancelled After One Season, Pulled From HBO Max Library

Joss Whedon’s The Nevers is being pulled from HBO Max, TVLine has confirmed, essentially bringing the HBO sci-fi drama to an end after one season. Only the first half of the show’s 12-episode order has aired, and Variety reports that the remaining six could eventually stream on another platform. The Nevers was set in the last years of Queen Victoria’s reign, as London is beset by the “Touched”: people, mostly women, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities — some charming, some disturbing. Among the Touched were Amalia True (Outlander‘s Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Red Rock‘s Ann Skelly). “They are the champions of this...
TVLine

Sonya Eddy, Beloved General Hospital Vet, Dead at 55

Beloved General Hospital co-star Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany on the venerable ABC soap for the past 16 years, died Monday. She was 55. Eddy’s actress-pal Octavia Spencer confirmed the news Tuesday on Instagram, writing, “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her.” A cause of death has not been made public. Eddy — who was a licensed vocational nurse in real-life — made her debut as GH‘s no-nonsense, big-hearted nurse in 2006. The character crossed over to the short-lived SoapNet spinoff GH: Night Shift in 2007. “I am heartbroken about...
TVGuide.com

The 20 Best TV Shows of 2022

It's always a tall order to come up with a list of the year's best shows, but not always for the same reason. Some years there aren't a lot of top-tier shows, and other years there's such a superabundance of great stuff that narrowing down the options is like trying to pick out the most perfect grains of sand on the beach. This year was the latter. Maybe it was what remained of the pandemic backlog getting cleared, maybe it was the crest of the Peak TV wave at last, or maybe it was just the stars aligning, but it felt like 2022 had even more great shows than usual.
TVLine

1923 Recap: Grade the Premiere of Yellowstone's Latest Prequel

1923, the newest Yellowstone prequel, picks up 40 years after the events of 1883. And though the Dutton family is doing considerably better from when we left it on the Oregon Trail, life is still a tiring, dusty, hard-won battle. In a moment, we’ll want to know what you thought of the premiere. But first, let’s recap the highlights. The hour opens with a scared man running from someone or something. A shot fired in his direction send him sprawling on the ground, and soon we see who fired it: A woman we’ll later learn is Cara Dutton (played by The Queen‘s...
MONTANA STATE
TVLine

The White Lotus Season 3: Which Character(s) Should Mike White Absolutely Bring Back?

With White Lotus Season 2 officially in the rearview mirror, what are diehard fans of HBO’s resort-set phenom to do? Obsess about Season 3, of course. And any thoughtful discussion of the series’ next chapter must begin with the call sheet — specifically, which franchise vet(s) will series creator Mike White invite back? Although there’s been no official confirmation that a past guest will follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya (R.I.P.) by becoming the newest member of White Lotus’ loyalty program, White previously told TVLine that he envisioned the Emmy-winning series as a “Marvel universe type thing” with characters...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More

Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hunters Season 2 Teaser, Sweet Life Axed at HBO Max and More

Hunters is on a mission to take down Adolf Hitler in a newly released teaser for the Prime Video drama’s second and final season, premiering with all episodes on Friday, Jan. 13. The Season 1 finale revealed that, in the series’ alternative-history universe, the German dictator and his wife, Eva Braun (aka the Colonel, played by Lena Olin), were alive and well and living in South America. Further, they were in the process of planning a Fourth Reich that would take root in America. German actor Udo Kier (Denmark’s The Kingdom) will play Hitler in Season 2, which also welcomes new...
TVLine

Witch Mountain: Bryce Dallas Howard to Lead Franchise Reboot for Disney+

Having survived multiple Jurassic Worlds, Bryce Dallas Howard now is escaping to Witch Mountain, as a star of Disney+‘s series “reimagining” of the long-dormant film franchise. The Witch Mountain franchise began way back in 1975, kids, with Escape to Witch Mountain, which was followed years later by Return to Witch Mountain and then Beyond Witch Mountain. In 1995, the original film was remade for TV as Disney’s Escape to Witch Mountain, while 2009 brought us Race to Witch Mountain, a theatrical redo of, well, Escape to Witch Mountain. Taking place in the shadow of the titular mount, the series pilot that has...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Days Exit Confirmed, World Cup Final Sets Record and More

Adios, Ava! Tamara Braun’s nearly two-year run as Days of Our Lives‘ Ava will end… well, today, Dec. 20, she confirmed on Instagram. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” the two-time Daytime Emmy winner wrote on Tuesday, alongside a video montage of BTS memories. “Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me.” Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…. * Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France drew just shy of 17 million viewers across Fox and Fox Sports, making it...
Deadline

‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release

Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
TVLine

Twist! Henry Cavill Out as Superman — Might He Reclaim Recast Witcher Role?

Henry Cavill‘s turn to wear the Superman cape has in fact “passed,” it has been announced, raising questions about whether the Brit will reclaim his role as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia. Netflix announced in October that The Witcher was renewed for Season 4, but that series star Cavill would vacate the role of Geralt of Rivia and hand his swords over to Hunger Games vet Liam Hemsworth. That shocking news comes just days after Cavill announced his big-screen return as Superman, following a Black Adam cameo. “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends,” the actor wrote in an Instagram caption of...
TVLine

TVLine

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy