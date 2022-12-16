Read full article on original website
‘Sons of Anarchy’: Did Charlie Hunnam and Maggie Siff Date in Real Life?
The on-screen chemistry between Charlie Hunnam and Maggie Siff in 'Sons of Anarchy' has led many to question whether the two co-stars ever dated.
Brad Pitt Celebrates Birthday With Rumored Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt is celebrating another year of life with good company. Before turning 59 on Dec. 18, the Babylon star enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with Ines de Ramon. In pictures obtained by E! News,...
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Why Kate Winslet Isn't Sure If Mare of Easttown Will Have a Season 2
Watch: See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question. Kate Winslet isn't heading out to Easttown anytime soon. The Mare of Easttown star, who played titular Philly detective Mare Sheehan on the HBO series, is sharing why the network hasn't yet revealed if there'll be a second season of the crime thriller.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos
Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family. Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety. Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now. It will...
Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official
Watch: Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post. Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old fitness guru and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
Kate Moss Brings Back Her Iconic Pink Hair for New Campaign
Kate Moss just proved she's her own inspiration. The supermodel recently channeled a version of herself from the late '90s, as she revived her iconic pink hair for Marc Jacobs' new Resort...
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s SNL Impersonation
It's not just us raising a glass to Saturday Night Live's impression of Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus star has nothing but praise for Chloe Fineman's impersonation of her, which the comedian...
Mean Girls the Musical Star Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer. On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32. "Our...
Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband & Kids
Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit. Alongside selfies with...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup
One year after Kody Brown and Christine Brown‘s breakup, new details are emerging about the end of their relationship. The exes—whose split was announced in Nov. 2021—spoke out on the Dec. 18...
Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child...
Here’s Why White Lotus Fans Think Connie Britton Is Returning for Season 3
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Time for another Mossbaucher family vacation. Connie Britton, who played the feuding family's matriarch Nicole in season one of The White Lotus, may have already revealed that she'll be returning to the series for the highly-anticipated third season, according to a recently resurfaced interview.
Todrick Hall Shares the Gesture Taylor Swift Made For Fan With Cancer
Taylor Swift has made one of her fan's wildest dreams come true. In a Dec. 19 TikTok, her close friend, Todrick Hall shared a touching story about one of the singer's biggest fans, Estelle, who...
