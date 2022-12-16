ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator Leah McCourt likes Cat Zingano and Cris Cyborg matchups but isn't sure what's next

By Farah Hannoun, Mike Bohn
LAS VEGAS – Leah McCourt isn’t sure what’s next for her, but she expects a big matchup.

McCourt (7-2 MMA, 6-1 BMMA), who’s currently ranked No. 10 in Bellator’s featherweight rankings, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dayana Silva last September at Bellator 285.

Ideally McCourt would like to face either featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) or Cat Zingano (13-4 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), who are currently linked to fight each other.

“I’m pushing for a title fight in the next year or two,” McCourt told MMA Junkie on the World MMA Awards red carpet. “I think Cat would be a great fight, as well, for me. I think the most exciting fights are obviously Cat and Cyborg for me, so I’ll just wait to see what happens.”

Cyborg, who’s ventured into boxing, fought out her Bellator deal but thinks she’ll likely be staying with the promotion. She expects to defend her title against Zingano, but McCourt says her next fight will likely be determined once Cyborg pens down her next move.

“There’s been talks of a big fight coming to the January, February, March time, so I’m excited to hear what I can get confirmed and excited to fight again,” McCourt said.

She continued, “I’m not on Dublin. They said I’m going to be on the L.A. card (Bellator 290), and I don’t know if it’s going to be pushed to March, so I’m just waiting to see what’s happening with our division, what Cyborg’s doing, what Cat’s doing, and see what fight we can get in the works.”

