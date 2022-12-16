ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes

Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Life-Saving Tips On Preparing For A Winter Storm

The closer that we approach the Christmas weekend, the more it looks that we may have the whitest Christmas that Southwest Michigan has experienced in many Yuletides. The latest forecast calls for windy and snowy conditions, beginning Friday. In fact, it may be a downright blizzard, with heavy snows and...
GALESBURG, MI
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Battle Creek Shooting

Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old woman, early Monday morning on Howland Street. Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Howland Street, at around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they entered a home and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital and reported in stable condition.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

