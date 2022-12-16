One of my favorite things to do with my dad, still to this day, is go to a Drum Corps show. For those unaware, the Drum and Bugle Corps is essentially a Marching Band on steroids, with no woodwinds. Corps will field anywhere between 75 and 250 members on the field, and produce a WALL of sound that will literally knock you back.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO