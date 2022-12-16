Read full article on original website
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Donate MuttNation Products to Animal Shelters
Miranda Lambert has been helping orphaned animals through her MuttNation foundation for years, and this holiday season, she and her husband Brendan are personally doing their part to support animal shelters. The two recently purchased a large amount of food, toys, beds to donate to local shelters as part of the second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation.
Kalamazoo-Based Drum Corps Unit “Legends” Will Take Hiatus For 2023, Possibly Dissolve
One of my favorite things to do with my dad, still to this day, is go to a Drum Corps show. For those unaware, the Drum and Bugle Corps is essentially a Marching Band on steroids, with no woodwinds. Corps will field anywhere between 75 and 250 members on the field, and produce a WALL of sound that will literally knock you back.
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
Galesburg’s David Castle Wins The Great Christmas Light Fight
Christmas has always been a much-celebrated event in the Castle family. As a kid growing up, Dan Castle was one of my first buddies, and through the years I witnessed how the effect of the approaching Christmas Holiday would ignite a fever that spread through the Castle clan. An entire...
Mat Ishbia: From Michigan State Walk-On to NBA Team Owner
Mathew Ishbia who some may know as the new owner of the Pheonix Suns (after dropping a whopping $4 billion on the Arizona franchise) is not only a Detroit native, but a Michigan State basketball walk-on, and national champion. Back in 1998 Ishbia graduated from Seaholm High School in Birmingham,...
West Michigan Couple Makes Six Figures Using Only Side Hustles
A couple in West Michigan have created such a splash with their side hustles that they've now been featured on CNBC three separate times. And, they're making bank while they do it. Jamie and Sarah McCauley have created a life in which they have multiple streams of income. More than...
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI
Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes
Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
Does Anyone Remember the Outdoor Trampoline Park in Albion?
Finishing the construction on US-12 and the installment of I-94 in 1960, Albion became a booming city that used the highway traffic to its fullest extent. Right off the Albion exit on N Eaton St, in what is the present-day Ford dealership, sat an outdoor trampoline park. So, think something...
Life-Saving Tips On Preparing For A Winter Storm
The closer that we approach the Christmas weekend, the more it looks that we may have the whitest Christmas that Southwest Michigan has experienced in many Yuletides. The latest forecast calls for windy and snowy conditions, beginning Friday. In fact, it may be a downright blizzard, with heavy snows and...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift
Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County
A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Battle Creek Shooting
Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old woman, early Monday morning on Howland Street. Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Howland Street, at around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they entered a home and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital and reported in stable condition.
