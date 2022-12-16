Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in...
Actor Stephen Lang Joins Danbury Radio Show Ahead of Avatar 2 Release
Actor Stephen Lang has appeared in some of the most successful films of all-time. Lang played the Colonel in Avatar, Ike in Tombstone and Stonewall Jackson in Gods and Generals. Ahead of the release of Avatar 2: "The Way of Water", he's out promoting the film, and took a few minutes to join the Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show on I-95. We asked Lang about his work on Avatar 2 and his storied film background.
Tom White Announces Resignation As Editor Of IDA’s Documentary Magazine, Citing “Toxic Context” At Nonprofit Org
Tom White is stepping down as editor of Documentary magazine, after more than 22 years at the helm of the IDA publication. It’s the latest staff departure at the International Documentary Association and follows the surprise resignation announcement earlier this month from IDA executive Rick Pérez, whose decision takes effect on Friday. White’s resignation becomes effective January 4, 2023. In a message posted on Facebook (see full text below), he wrote, “My mental health–namely, my depression–instigated by the exodus of 18 of my colleagues since the beginning of this year, and the toxic context that spurred that exodus, has worsened over the...
The local music community mourns as yet another pillar, Bedrock.LA, closes its doors
The shuttering of beloved Echo Park rehearsal and recording complex Bedrock marks the loss of yet another small business amid the area's increasing gentrification.
Watch Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish Duet on Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’
Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch video of the performance below. "You guys, I would like...
When Iggy Pop Got Freaked Out by Elton John in a Gorilla Suit
Iggy Pop recalled his terror when he faced off with someone in a huge gorilla suit – and it turned out to be Elton John. The incident took place around 1973, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Pop admitted that he, for one, was under the influence of drugs at the time.
Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer
Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
Reynolds And Lively Visit Santa At The North Pole Express in Essex, Connecticut
There is a list of celebrities that my fiancee' and I have in our minds, and if we met them, we would be extremely disappointed if they turned out to be the typical self-indulgent, entitled Hollywood-type person. Ryan Reynolds would definitely be on that list. All indications are, that he...
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Watch Dave Grohl Cover Blood, Sweat and Tears’ ‘Spinning Wheel’
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and director Judd Apatow have shared their take on Blood, Sweat & Tears' 1968 hit "Spinning Wheel." Apatow handles vocals on the track, with Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and a brass trio in support. The cover was reportedly inspired by a karaoke night the director spent in Hawaii with Grohl’s family.
‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’
An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”. Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.
