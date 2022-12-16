ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Medical Examiner Releases Cause of Death for Vikings’ Adam Zimmer

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

Alcohol was a factor in the death of Mike Zimmer's 38 year-old son.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy results Friday for Adam Zimmer, the former Vikings defensive coordinator and son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer.

Adam passed away in October at the age of 38 while serving remotely as an offensive analyst for the Bengals.

The examiner’s office noted the cause of death as “complications of chronic ethanol use disorder.”  The disorder entails having to drink more to get the same effect of intoxication or having alcohol withdrawal symptoms when rapidly decreasing or stopping drinking.

Adam's death was the second stunning tragedy for the Zimmer family. Vikki, Adam’s mother and the wife of Mike, passed away in 2009 from natural causes at the age of 50.

Randokat
3d ago

Natural causes death at age of 50? Unless obese, which even then you can specify a cause, why just natural causes? Stoke, aneurysm, etc.? Always wary when I see an early death and they're vaguely call it "natural cause."

Tyler Hazlett
3d ago

so, what I'm getting from this, is it is alcohol related. well, I'm sorry for Mike and his family. alcohol is a terrible thing once you let it get the grip.

Tasha Duncan
3d ago

Folks, alcoholism is a disease, just like any addiction. I wish you wouldn't speak badly about a man who had no control over his addiction, and unfortunately, lost his life due to this disease, like I have lost my father and cousin. Some of you can have just one or two drinks, or none at all... some can't stop.

Community Policy