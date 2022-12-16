ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Canton woman charged with second-degree murder in toddler's death

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, Shannon Ballew
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
Phillissa Diallo Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A woman charged in connection with the death of a toddler in Canton is now charged with second-degree murder in the case, police announced Friday.

Phillissa Diallo, 40, from Canton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree cruelty to children and concealing a death, Canton Police Department reported. Friday, detectives secured an additional felony warrant and have charged Diallo with second-degree murder.

According to the Canton Police Department, police received a walk-in report of a deceased toddler found inside a residence and responded at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Hearthstone Landing Drive, where they found the body of a female toddler.

GBI Crime Lab will examine the body to determine the cause of death and identification confirmation.

The toddler’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

