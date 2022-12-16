2022 Indy Classic: How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Purdue basketball returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indy Classic, which takes the place of the former Crossroad Classic event in Indianapolis. The team will play Davidson at 6:15 p.m. ET.

The matchup also sets up a battle between siblings, as freshman guard Fletcher Loyer will play on the same court as older brother Foster Loyer. who has led the Wildcats to a 7-3 record by averaging 19.5 points per game.

"They're efficient in what they do," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We just have to do a good job sticking with the guys that can shoot and keeping the ball out of the paint."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including TV information, a look at Davidson coach Matt McKillop and three things to watch from the Boilermakers.

2022 Indy Classic: How to watch No. 1 Purdue vs. Davidson

Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Davidson went 27-7 and 15-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Wildcats made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament but lost to Michigan State 74-73 in the first round.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 394-192 overall record with the program, including a 196-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just six more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Davidson: Matt McKillop is in his first season at the helm of the Wildcats basketball after spending the last 15 years as an assistant coach under his father, long-time Davidson coach Bob McKillop.

He played for the program from 2002 to 2006, averaging 8.2 points per game and making two NCAA Tournament appearances. He was signed to play professional basketball in the Czech Republic before suffering a knee injury. After one season as an assistant at Emory, he joined the Davidson coaching staff in 2008.

Three things to watch from Purdue

1. Mason Gillis looking to get back on the court.

Painter confirmed that junior forward Mason Gillis returned to practice on Thursday and was able to be a heavy participant in team activities. He's missed the last three games for Purdue due to a back injury.

"I think any time you're dealing with somebody's back, it's always good to wait until the next day to see how they are also," Painter said. "Hopefully, he feels good tomorrow and can practice tomorrow and will be ready to go Saturday."

In his place, sophomore Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn have each seen their roles expanded alongside junior center Zach Edey in the frontcourt. Since Gillis has been out, Furst and Kaufman-Renn have each posted a pair of games scoring in double figures.

2. Slowing down Foster Loyer.

Loyer has had a strong start to the season for Davidson, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals. He's scored in double figures in seven games so far this season, including a trio of 30-point performances.

In a 102-97 win over Wright State on Nov. 9 that went to double overtime, Loyer shot 11-of-22 from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points.

So far in 2022-23, Loyer is shooting 40.1% from the field and 41.3% from the 3-point line. He also leads the team making 88.5% of his free throw attempts.

"You just have to stay with their guards and make it hard on them," Painter said. "Obviously, Foster Loyer is a guy that averages 20, that can catch and shoot, can drive, and can make plays. I guy like that, he's going to make some shots, you just want him to make some tough ones.

"You want him to not get easy, rhythm 3s. Like a transition 3, an in-and-out 3, a penetration and kick 3. Guys like that, you gotta limit them to the best of your ability. They're going to find their way and score the ball some."

3. Long-term scheduling.

Painter said that the Purdue basketball program would like to continue playing in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.

But with the ending of the Crossroads Classic a year ago, alongside both the Gavitt Games and ACC / Big Challenge coming to a close after this season, the Boilermakers will have to wait to see what opens up for their nonconference scheduling.

"We gotta be able to pick up on something if we aren't able to play in Indianapolis again," Painter said. "Obviously, pick up on another home-and-home or an event like the ACC / Big Ten Challenge which would not be conference-wide. Trying to get quality opponents.

"If you look at some good schedules, you're looking at people that are playing five to six nonconference games that are NCAA Tournament teams or high-major teams."

