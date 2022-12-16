ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

2022 Indy Classic: How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Purdue basketball returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indy Classic, which takes the place of the former Crossroad Classic event in Indianapolis. The team will play Davidson at 6:15 p.m. ET.

The matchup also sets up a battle between siblings, as freshman guard Fletcher Loyer will play on the same court as older brother Foster Loyer. who has led the Wildcats to a 7-3 record by averaging 19.5 points per game.

"They're efficient in what they do," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We just have to do a good job sticking with the guys that can shoot and keeping the ball out of the paint."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including TV information, a look at Davidson coach Matt McKillop and three things to watch from the Boilermakers.

2022 Indy Classic: How to watch No. 1 Purdue vs. Davidson

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Davidson Wildcats
  • What: The inaugural Indy Classic following the end of the Crossroads Classic.
  • When: 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel
  • Radio: WAZY (96.5)
  • Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott
  • Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Davidson went 27-7 and 15-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Wildcats made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament but lost to Michigan State 74-73 in the first round.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 394-192 overall record with the program, including a 196-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just six more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Davidson: Matt McKillop is in his first season at the helm of the Wildcats basketball after spending the last 15 years as an assistant coach under his father, long-time Davidson coach Bob McKillop.

He played for the program from 2002 to 2006, averaging 8.2 points per game and making two NCAA Tournament appearances. He was signed to play professional basketball in the Czech Republic before suffering a knee injury. After one season as an assistant at Emory, he joined the Davidson coaching staff in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JN24r_0jlTL7Xx00
Dec 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard C.J. Wilcher (0) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch from Purdue

1. Mason Gillis looking to get back on the court.

Painter confirmed that junior forward Mason Gillis returned to practice on Thursday and was able to be a heavy participant in team activities. He's missed the last three games for Purdue due to a back injury.

"I think any time you're dealing with somebody's back, it's always good to wait until the next day to see how they are also," Painter said. "Hopefully, he feels good tomorrow and can practice tomorrow and will be ready to go Saturday."

In his place, sophomore Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn have each seen their roles expanded alongside junior center Zach Edey in the frontcourt. Since Gillis has been out, Furst and Kaufman-Renn have each posted a pair of games scoring in double figures.

2. Slowing down Foster Loyer.

Loyer has had a strong start to the season for Davidson, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals. He's scored in double figures in seven games so far this season, including a trio of 30-point performances.

In a 102-97 win over Wright State on Nov. 9 that went to double overtime, Loyer shot 11-of-22 from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points.

So far in 2022-23, Loyer is shooting 40.1% from the field and 41.3% from the 3-point line. He also leads the team making 88.5% of his free throw attempts.

"You just have to stay with their guards and make it hard on them," Painter said. "Obviously, Foster Loyer is a guy that averages 20, that can catch and shoot, can drive, and can make plays. I guy like that, he's going to make some shots, you just want him to make some tough ones.

"You want him to not get easy, rhythm 3s. Like a transition 3, an in-and-out 3, a penetration and kick 3. Guys like that, you gotta limit them to the best of your ability. They're going to find their way and score the ball some."

3. Long-term scheduling.

Painter said that the Purdue basketball program would like to continue playing in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.

But with the ending of the Crossroads Classic a year ago, alongside both the Gavitt Games and ACC / Big Challenge coming to a close after this season, the Boilermakers will have to wait to see what opens up for their nonconference scheduling.

"We gotta be able to pick up on something if we aren't able to play in Indianapolis again," Painter said. "Obviously, pick up on another home-and-home or an event like the ACC / Big Ten Challenge which would not be conference-wide. Trying to get quality opponents.

"If you look at some good schedules, you're looking at people that are playing five to six nonconference games that are NCAA Tournament teams or high-major teams."

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

  • Zach Edey Earns Big Ten Player of the Week: Purdue junior center Zach Edey led the team to wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, averaging 17 points, 17.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the two games. Since 2010-11, he is the only player nationally to have at least 200 points, 125 rebounds and 20 blocked shots in his team’s first 10 games of the season. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Rises to No. 1 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over Hofstra and Nebraska, Purdue comes in at No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have taken the top spot in each of the last two seasons and are 10-0 to start the 2022-23 campaign. CLICK HERE
  • Fletcher Loyer Guides Purdue to 65-62 Win Against Nebraska: Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 22 points for Purdue, leading all scorers in a narrow Big Ten road victory. Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points off the bench for Nebraska and tied the game on a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials

Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota

"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota grabs commitment from 2023 WR out of Indiana

Minnesota picked up a commitment from 2023 prospect T.J. McWilliams on Monday. McWilliams broke the news via his Twitter account. McWilliams is officially a 3-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. Minnesota beat out the likes of Purdue, Ball State, Akron, and Army for McWilliams’ signature. McWilliams comes in at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDIANA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
831
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/purdue

Comments / 0

Community Policy