ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Hunters Claim Man Shot at Them, Scared Away Deer With Loud Music

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYajk_0jlTL1Fb00
(Photo by Getty Images)

Two deer hunters in Georgia called the police on Nov. 18 claiming that another man not only scared the game away with loud music but also that he shot at them. One of the hunters, aged 61, claimed he was walking into the woods when a man who lived nearby blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. Additionally, he heard a shot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” according to the police report.

The second hunter, aged 40, claimed he saw the man. He told police he emerged from the woods and saw a man with a pump-action shotgun standing on the porch of the home. The area the hunters were in lies east of Georgia Highway 83, about five miles from Forsyth, GA.

Additionally, police spoke with the man, aged 36. The report noted that he had a 12-gauge shotgun on a chair nearby. According to the police report, the man “turned his radio up very loudly to try and scare the deer away.” He also admitted to firing a shot, but not directly at the hunters.

Police reported that the man was “heavily intoxicated” when they spoke to him. Additionally, he admitted to taking eight shots of tequila while staying up “all night drinking and watching movies.” Police arrested him for discharging a firearm while under the influence.

Man In Georgia Fires Gun at Deer Hunters, While in Missouri Deer Hunting Permits Generate Massive Revenue

Missouri hunters have harvested nearly 200,000 deer during the recent firearms season, generating tons of money for the state. The Missouri Conservation Department has received massive funding from this year’s hunting season, which doesn’t end until January 15, so the amounts could keep growing.

As of Dec. 11, Missouri has amassed $13.3 million from permits sold this season. That comes to about 810,000 permits in total. Approximately 288,799 Missouri residents purchased permits at $17 each, while 22,020 non-resident hunters purchased permits at $265 each. These prices generated $4.9 million and $5.8 million respectively. The remaining $2.6 million came from other license sales related to deer hunting.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, these could be record numbers compared to 2021. Last year, 815,135 deer permits were issued, generating $13,455,180 in revenue. About 277,490 deer were harvested in Missouri by Nov. 30, 2021. So, the numbers this year are looking to surpass last year.

The Missouri Conservation Department credits the colder temperatures to these record deer hunting numbers. Chilly temps typically bring in better harvests, with the largest harvest being in 2018 with 200,738 deer harvested.

“It would have been hard to ask for much better weather during the November portion,” said Missouri Department of Conservation official Jason Isabelle. “To have sustained temperatures that were well below average for nearly the entire season portion was quite remarkable.”

Comments / 29

R Nelson
6d ago

I remember a fewvyears back, a PETA group doing the very same thing, but not all of them made it back home that day.

Reply(2)
14
Marc Bowen
6d ago

did he also get charged under Georgia code section 27-3-151? If not, he should've been.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Outsider.com

Ohio Man Facing Federal Charges for Starting 20+ Forest Fires To Keep Firefighters Busy

When police arrested an Ohio man for setting over 20 forest fires, they didn’t expect the culprit to be a volunteer fire department administrator. James Bartels, 50, faces a slew of federal charges after he allegedly started more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest. The strangest part was Bartels’ motive, which he claimed was to “give the boys something to do” and “to distract himself from depression.”
OHIO STATE
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022

Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Acts With Impressive Speed to Take Down Giant 220-Class Buck

Minnesota hunter Ryker Bergo knew what buck he was wanting to hunt down this season. There has been a great whitetail buck wandering around the farm he owns with his brother. However, while tracking the impressive animal, Ryker also knew he had to be careful. Too much pressure on the buck could send it moving onto other areas. And, it turns out, the Minnesota man played it perfectly as the hunter bagged the giant deer just recently after tracking him since the summer months. It wasn’t an easy task, however, when Ryker realized he hadn’t yet loaded his gun at precisely the moment the animal came into view during a hunting trip.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm

ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front

Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Slapped With Massive Tax Lien in Two States

Dog the Bounty Hunter is facing some rather serious tax issues in Colorado and Hawaii. Duane Chapman, Dog’s real name, has been issued a $1.6 million tax lien regarding sums of unpaid taxes in both states. “I’ve been working diligently to satisfy these outstanding debts and look forward to putting this behind us,” Dog the Bounty Hunter, 69, told The U.S. Sun. The outlet first reported this story.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp

A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
wfxl.com

Tuesday earthquake recorded in north Georgia

An earthquake was recorded in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 3:30 p.m. The epicenter was nine miles east-northeast of Eton, Georgia in Murray County, which is near the Georgia-Tennessee state line. The quake had a magnitude of 1.3 and...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

615K+
Followers
69K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy