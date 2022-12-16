Read full article on original website
One buck, two sets of antlers. Deer hunter’s harvest brings rare surprise
Mike Lewis recently had the type of hunt that … well, you just don’t see this everyday. That’s because Lewis, while bowhunting in the northwest corner of Missouri, shot one buck and came up with two racks of antler. Right about now, most hunters are doing the...
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard
An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Woman Makes Terrifying Discovery in Christmas Tree of Eyes Staring Back at Her
From the menu to the gifts to the decorations, those who celebrate Christmas face an enormous number of decisions every winter. For many, it’s not just a holiday, it’s the holiday, making even the smallest choice feel monumental. And one of the toughest decisions of all? Picking the perfect Christmas tree.
Paralysed humpback whale spotted off Hawaii deteriorating slowly as it swims
A paralysed humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Maui, Hawaii after an apparent painful swim from Canada because of its deteriorating condition.Jens Currie, chief scientist at nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, said the whale named Moon was likely injured by a boat strike and had suffered a traumatic spinal injury.“Immediately saw that it was not doing well, wasn’t quite swimming right,” Mr Currie told news channel KHON2.The humpback lost the ability to move its tail due to the injury.“And you can also see from the video that it’s solely relying on its pectoral fins, so you can...
Hunter Captures Video Of A Golden Eagle Hammering A Deer
We’ve seen it before but it doesn’t make it any less amazing each time. It’s just so cool to think you can not only train a bird of prey but also train it to attack the exact species you want to help you hunt. Honestly, it seems...
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Pulls Border Collie From Home, Dog Somehow Survives
This mountain lion snuck into a home and pulled a border collie from the kitchen in front of its owner and two other dogs. The shocking incident took place in Sonoma County, California. Rebecca Kracker shared the video footage of the horrifying event on Facebook last week. Her dog, Sherman,...
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Lion Gets Tossed Around Like a Ragdoll by Huge Buffalo, Miraculously Survives: VIDEO
In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter. The “King of the Jungle” almost got dethroned by this wild buffalo at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa. The cape buffalo can prove to be just as lethal as a lion, and this case demonstrated that.
