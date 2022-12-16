ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Paralysed humpback whale spotted off Hawaii deteriorating slowly as it swims

A paralysed humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Maui, Hawaii after an apparent painful swim from Canada because of its deteriorating condition.Jens Currie, chief scientist at nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, said the whale named Moon was likely injured by a boat strike and had suffered a traumatic spinal injury.“Immediately saw that it was not doing well, wasn’t quite swimming right,” Mr Currie told news channel KHON2.The humpback lost the ability to move its tail due to the injury.“And you can also see from the video that it’s solely relying on its pectoral fins, so you can...
HAWAII STATE
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Lion Gets Tossed Around Like a Ragdoll by Huge Buffalo, Miraculously Survives: VIDEO

In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter. The “King of the Jungle” almost got dethroned by this wild buffalo at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa. The cape buffalo can prove to be just as lethal as a lion, and this case demonstrated that.
