Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Mets looking to trade pair of high-priced veterans, report says
Billy Eppler isn’t done wheeling and dealing. The New York Mets general manager is looking for an offseason trade partner or two, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, the Mets are looking to move high-priced veterans Carlos Carrasco and...
Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade
The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
Yankees fan favorite signs with NL West contender
Matt Carpenter is heading to San Diego. The 37-year-old has signed a deal with the Padres for the 2023 season, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Matt Carpenter contract breakdown with Padres, per source: $3M signing bonus. $3.5M in 2023 $5.5M player option for ‘24 $500K each for 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs in both ‘23 and ‘24 2024 base salary increases by $500K each at 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs.
RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion
The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “These numbers don’t scare me at all”
“I made a commitment to the fans,” Steve Cohen said in a recent interview with the New York Post, in which he expressed very little concern over the Mets’ current payroll. “If it means I have to spend money to fulfill that commitment, so be it.”. Though...
Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner
Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. Kershaw got brutally honest as well on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “JT is such a cornerstone of the […] The post Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most notable teams in all of MLB. They draw in plenty of fans and receive national attention on a consistent basis. However, star pitcher Julio Urias tends to get overlooked. Clayton Kershaw recently dropped a truth bomb on Urias, per Matthew Moreno. “Julio is the man,” Kershaw […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres beat out Dodgers for key pitcher in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were embroiled in a bidding war for free-agent right-hander Seth Lugo, and he made his final decision on Monday. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Lugo and the Padres are in agreement on a contract in free agency, bringing the former Mets’ reliever to San Diego after he spent the last seven seasons in the Big Apple.
Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have a different feel in 2023. Two players who were previously cornerstones of the team, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, signed elsewhere in MLB free agency this offseason. Mookie Betts offered a blunt response in reference to their respective departures, per Fox News. “I mean, it sucks,” Betts […] The post Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers, Padres battling to sign ex-Mets reliever in free agency
As former Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo looks to make his free agency decision, it appears there are two main suitors for his services. According to new reports, a pair of NL West teams are looking to add Lugo to their bullpen. According to Jon Heyman of the New York...
RUMOR: Rafael Devers, Red Sox ‘galaxies apart’ on contract extension ahead of 2024 free agency
The Boston Red Sox are already having a rather miserable start to the MLB offseason. They have lost star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres and JD Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were able to recoup some of the damage by signing Dodgers 3B Justin Turner. However, a new problem looms for them for the next offseason: Rafael Devers, who is reportedly ‘galaxies apart’ with the Red Sox on a potential contract extension, per ESPN’s Joon Lee.
Kevin Durant, Kayvon Thibodeaux in Twitter beef after KD jokes about Giants-Commanders finish
A KD Tweet about the media led to a response to a fan snarking about the end of the Giants-Commanders game…which led Kayvon Thibodeaux calling out Durant?
Why Matt Carpenter left Yankees despite reunion talks
The New York Yankees gave Matt Carpenter a second chance in 2022 and their decision paid off. The veteran smashed 15 home runs in limited action for New York. Despite getting injured during the season, Carpenter made it clear that he has more left in the tank. However, Carpenter recently came to terms on a […] The post Why Matt Carpenter left Yankees despite reunion talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal. Carpenter is expected […] The post Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Cohen discusses Mets’ pursuit of Carlos Correa: 'We got there late'
Just before Carlos Correa signed his 13-year, $350MM deal with the Giants, the Mets made an attempt to try to land the star shortstop. Mets owner Steve Cohen shed more light on that pursuit in an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, as Cohen said that he contacted Correa’s agent Scott Boras an offer of roughly $300MM. By that point, however, the Giants and Correa’s camp were already deep enough into negotiations that Boras and company didn’t want to turn back.
Matt Carpenter gives TCU comical College Football Playoff shout-out after San Diego signing
Veteran hitter Matt Carpenter will be playing for the San Diego Padres in the 2023 MLB season, but don’t expect him to shave off his mustache just yet — at least not until the TCU Horned Frogs are done playing the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Semifinal later this December at the Fiesta Bowl (via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com).
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
